Drug dealer who hid heroin between his thighs jailed

Louis Vaz, of Tolhouse Street in Great Yarmouth, has been jailed for supplying crack cocaine and heroin. - Credit: Norfolk Police

A man from Great Yarmouth has been jailed after pleading guilty to supplying crack cocaine and heroin.

Louis Vaz, of Tolhouse Street, was sentenced to four years in prison at Norwich Crown Court on Monday, February 28, after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin in February 2020 and possession with intent to supply heroin in October 2020.

Vaz, aged 37, was arrested by officers patrolling King Street in Great Yarmouth at 8.15pm on February 17, 2020, after they witnessed Vaz exchanging drugs with another man.

Officers searched Vaz and found him to be in possession of a quantity of cash and a mobile phone.

Further enquiries led officers to an address in King Street where Vaz was living at the time and officers seized drug paraphernalia and a sim card.

The 37-year-old was released on police bail and later charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin after police established the mobile phone and sim card were both being used in the sale of crack cocaine and heroin in the town.

Vaz was arrested for a second time on October 18, 2020, after officers stopped a car on the A47 Acle Straight.

He was a passenger in the car and following a search by officers he was found to be concealing heroin between his thighs, worth up to £1,500.



