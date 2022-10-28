News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Yarmouth man re-bailed after sexual grooming allegations

James Weeds

Published: 2:22 PM October 28, 2022
A man in his 40s was arrested in July following allegations of engaging in sexual activity with a child. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2014

A man arrested in Great Yarmouth on the suspicion of child grooming in July has been re-bailed until the new year.

The man in his 40s was arrested at around 4.20pm on Thursday, July 28 for sexual grooming following allegations of being involved in sexual activity with a child.

The man was on bail until today (October 28), and Norfolk Constabulary has confirmed the man has been re-bailed until January 13, 2023.

Following the man's arrest in July, a police spokesperson said: "We are aware of posts made on social media and we would like to take this opportunity to remind people that once an arrest has been made, criminal proceedings are active and the rules of the court need to be followed in order to ensure that the investigation is not negatively impacted upon.”

