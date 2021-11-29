News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Crime

Sentencing adjourned for man who travelled 272 miles to meet girl

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 1:14 PM November 29, 2021
Michael Stacey, from Great Yarmouth, travelled 272 miles to meet a 13-year-old girl he had been talk

Michael Stacey will be sentenced at a later date - Credit: Northumbria Police

The sentencing of a Great Yarmouth man who planned to travel 270 miles to meet a child for sex has been adjourned.

Michael Stacey, of York Road, had been due to be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court on Thursday, November 25. after he had earlier admitted to arranging a child sex offence and engaging in sexual communication with a child.

Stacey, 47, had travelled 272 miles to Sunderland on Tuesday, October 26 to meet what he thought was a 13-year-old girl he had been talking to online.

The girl was in fact a law enforcement operative based within the North East Regional Special Operations Unit (NERSOU) who immediately contacted detectives from Northumbria Police.

On Wednesday, October 27 Stacey appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, where he pleaded guilty to the offences.

A new date has yet to be set for his sentencing at Newcastle Crown Court after last Thursday's hearing was adjourned.



Most Read

  1. 1 'The right thing to do' - Great Yarmouth people respond to new restrictions
  2. 2 'They make people smile': Mural painted on to town's purple parrot house
  3. 3 Long-awaited plans for A47 roundabout revamps revealed
  1. 4 Suspect identified in seafront hate attack
  2. 5 Hospitality businesses braced for change after face mask announcement
  3. 6 Eight things we learned from the prime minister's briefing
  4. 7 Five Christmassy stalls at this year's Fayre
  5. 8 'Nuisance calls can cost lives' - Police warning over ringing 999
  6. 9 Man arrested in connection with sexual assault of girl released on bail
  7. 10 Staffing issues prompts Yarmouth vaccine centre to cancel walk-ins
Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Concerned residents living in Great Yarmouth have been reassured they live in one of the safest area

Another market stall to close before £4.6m new build move

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Staff from The Smokehouse Bar and Grill won two award at the East of England Business Awards on Friday, November 19.

Ormesby restaurant wins best Norfolk restaurant at business awards

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Dashcam footage of a car dangerously overtaking on Acle Straight.

Video

Watch: Dashcam footage shows close shave on Acle Straight

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Ormiston Herman Academy in Gorleston was closed for a deep clean following a virus outbreak. Picture

Primary pupil sexually assaulted on way to school

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon