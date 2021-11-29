Sentencing adjourned for man who travelled 272 miles to meet girl

Michael Stacey will be sentenced at a later date - Credit: Northumbria Police

The sentencing of a Great Yarmouth man who planned to travel 270 miles to meet a child for sex has been adjourned.

Michael Stacey, of York Road, had been due to be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court on Thursday, November 25. after he had earlier admitted to arranging a child sex offence and engaging in sexual communication with a child.

Stacey, 47, had travelled 272 miles to Sunderland on Tuesday, October 26 to meet what he thought was a 13-year-old girl he had been talking to online.

The girl was in fact a law enforcement operative based within the North East Regional Special Operations Unit (NERSOU) who immediately contacted detectives from Northumbria Police.

On Wednesday, October 27 Stacey appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, where he pleaded guilty to the offences.

A new date has yet to be set for his sentencing at Newcastle Crown Court after last Thursday's hearing was adjourned.







