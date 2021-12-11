News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Have your say on estate crime and policing issues

Anthony Carroll

Published: 11:14 AM December 11, 2021
Funding on the Middlegate Estate must be spent or committed by the end of March 2022.

The Middlegate Estate - Credit: James Weeds

People in a Great Yarmouth estate are being invited to raise any concerns they have with crime and policing in the roads they live in.

On Thursday, December 16, Great Yarmouth Police are holding what they call a 'pop-up engagement surgery' in the Middlegate Estate, which is set for a major investment of new homes and property refurbishment.

South Yarmouth beat manager PC Katie Swann will be hosting the Middlegate Estate surgery with housing officer Jack Howells between 11am and noon.

The police say is it is an opportunity for residents to pop by and discuss their local issues and concerns.

Earlier in the day PC Swann and Mr Howells will be holding a similar surgery in Abyssinia Close for the surrounding areas between 10am and 11am.

For details of other Great Yarmouth Police engagement events and crime prevention advice visit their Facebook page and Twitter feed.


