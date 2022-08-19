Driver stopped by police with person sat in bed of pick-up truck
Published: 6:55 PM August 19, 2022
- Credit: NSRAPT
A pick-up truck driver was stopped by police after officers spotted a person sat in the bed of the vehicle.
The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing team stopped the vehicle in Great Yarmouth this afternoon (August 19).
The driver was given a Traffic Offence Report (TOR).
Shortly before this, officers also stopped a van driver whose passenger had a very small child sat on their lap.
They were also reported for the traffic offence.