Police caught drink driver after he forgot to put handbrake on

A security officer has been banned from getting behind the wheel for 12 months after he admitted drink driving.

Luis Faria had been stopped by police in Kimberley Terrace in Great Yarmouth after his car was seen with no lights on and swerving across the road at 2am on October 9.

Magistrates heard that when he had got out of the Audi A3 it then started to roll away as he had forgotten to put the handbrake on.

Faria, 46 and of Churchill Road, Great Yarmouth, pleaded guilty to drink driving when he appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court.

He had given police a reading of 61 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit being 35 microgrammes.

The court heard Faria had no previous convictions and was sorry for what he had done.

As well as a 12 month driving ban, Faria was fined £40 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £50 costs.