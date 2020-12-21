Published: 1:27 PM December 21, 2020

Zahid Rashid, 48, of Station Road, Beaconsfield, in Buckinghamshire, was arrested at a petrol station in Acle where police found drugs and cash in his car. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A drug dealer who owned a "pristine" Harley Davidson bearing private plates has been jailed for just over four years for possession with intent to supply cannabis and cocaine and possession of prescribed drugs.

Zahid Rashid, 48, of Station Road, Beaconsfield, in Buckinghamshire, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A, Class B and possession of Class C drugs and was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on December 15.

The defendant was arrested on Christmas Eve last year when roads policing officers stopped a VW, which had been linked to the supply of drugs, at the BP petrol station in Acle.

The BP petrol station in Acle where drug-dealer Zahid Rashid was arrested on Christmas Eve in 2019. - Credit: Google Maps

The court heard that as officers searched the vehicle, Rashid made admissions, saying, "Okay guys, hands up, drugs and money", before being arrested on suspicion of drug offences.

Officers carried out a search of Rashid after he was detained and found cash and a mobile phone.

While searching the vehicle, officers discovered a rucksack containing blister packs of prescription drugs and multiple envelopes containing cocaine wraps of various weights, a bucket of loose flowering head cannabis and drug paraphernalia.

Cash envelopes were also discovered in the glove box. In total, officers discovered £4,893 in cash, 153 wraps of cocaine worth a conservative street value of £10,000, as well as £2,000 worth of cannabis.

According to Norfolk police, Rashid was living a "lavish lifestyle".

His main home address on Langdon Avenue in Aylesbury was found to have "an annexe building, immaculate furniture and plush fittings, a pristine Harley Davidson motorbike with private plates and high-value items, such as Apple Mac computers", they said.

Rashid also had a second address in Station Road, Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, which contained £580 cash, tablets, CBD supplements and cannabis sweets.

He was sentenced to a total of four years and four months in prison.

A Proceeds of Crime Act hearing is due to be held at Norwich Crown Court on March 29 next year.