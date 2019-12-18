Search

Advanced search

Boy, 13, arrested after cars damaged and emergency worker assaulted

PUBLISHED: 13:58 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:58 18 December 2019

Two teenagers have been arrested after three cars were damaged in Gorleston on Saturday (December 14). Picture: Debbie Grapes.

Two teenagers have been arrested after three cars were damaged in Gorleston on Saturday (December 14). Picture: Debbie Grapes.

Archant

A 13-year-old has been arrested after three cars were damaged and an emergency worker was assaulted.

Norfolk Police were called to reports of teenagers smashing car windows on St Anne's Crescent and Pembroke Avenue in Gorleston on Saturday (December 14) between 7.20pm and 7.30pm.

A 13-year-old boy, from the Gorleston area, was arrested on suspicion of three counts of criminal damage to a vehicle, one count of theft, a public order offence and an assault on an emergency worker.

A 15-year-old boy, also from the Gorleston area, was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

Both teenagers have been released under investigation.

Debbie Grapes, 47, who lives on St Anne's Crescent, said her BMW was one of the cars damaged on Saturday night.

"We didn't realise at first until we heard a neighbour banging on the door," she said.

She said the front windscreen had been smashed.

"I felt sick," she added.

You may also want to watch:

If anyone has any information or witnessed the incident, please call PC Andrew Featherstone at Gorleston Police Station on 101.

Most Read

See inside this bungalow with an avocado bathroom for sale for £200,000

The property coming up for sale at auction in February. Pic: Auction House

Parents won’t ‘ever forgive’ hospital after baby died following ‘serious failings’

Six-month-old Harris James died at the James Paget Hospital after a heart defect was undiagnosed. PHOTO: Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman

Council proposing £230,000 loan to buy empty premises

This building on King Street in Great Yarmouth could be revamped as a tourist information centre with a £230,000 loan from the council. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Car crashes into ditch off A143

A car crashed into a ditch on Priory Road on December 17. Picture: Google Maps.

Outrage as seal pups die ‘due to human intervention’

One seal pup died after being abandoned by its mother after being surrounded by people, according to Friends of Horsey Seals. Picture: Friends of Horsey Seals.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

See inside this bungalow with an avocado bathroom for sale for £200,000

The property coming up for sale at auction in February. Pic: Auction House

Parents won’t ‘ever forgive’ hospital after baby died following ‘serious failings’

Six-month-old Harris James died at the James Paget Hospital after a heart defect was undiagnosed. PHOTO: Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman

Council proposing £230,000 loan to buy empty premises

This building on King Street in Great Yarmouth could be revamped as a tourist information centre with a £230,000 loan from the council. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Car crashes into ditch off A143

A car crashed into a ditch on Priory Road on December 17. Picture: Google Maps.

Outrage as seal pups die ‘due to human intervention’

One seal pup died after being abandoned by its mother after being surrounded by people, according to Friends of Horsey Seals. Picture: Friends of Horsey Seals.

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Dog owners warned over festive fouling

Message to dog owners. Clean it Up slogan on the pavement in Gorleston. Picture: James Bass

Man had cosh and claw hammer on street to ‘bang in nails’

Stratis Kyriacou said he was going to 'bang in some nails' when police caught him with a clutch of weapons in Norwich Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Bid for more than 600 new homes and school for seaside village

Persimmon Homes has trimmed its application at Caister from 725 to 665 homes. A formal planning application has now been submitted Picture: Persimmon Homes

Beales stores at risk as company puts itself up for sale

Beales Department Store in Diss. Picture: Anthony Carroll

Boy, 13, arrested after cars damaged and emergency worker assaulted

Two teenagers have been arrested after three cars were damaged in Gorleston on Saturday (December 14). Picture: Debbie Grapes.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists