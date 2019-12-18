Boy, 13, arrested after cars damaged and emergency worker assaulted

A 13-year-old has been arrested after three cars were damaged and an emergency worker was assaulted.

Norfolk Police were called to reports of teenagers smashing car windows on St Anne's Crescent and Pembroke Avenue in Gorleston on Saturday (December 14) between 7.20pm and 7.30pm.

A 13-year-old boy, from the Gorleston area, was arrested on suspicion of three counts of criminal damage to a vehicle, one count of theft, a public order offence and an assault on an emergency worker.

A 15-year-old boy, also from the Gorleston area, was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

Both teenagers have been released under investigation.

Debbie Grapes, 47, who lives on St Anne's Crescent, said her BMW was one of the cars damaged on Saturday night.

"We didn't realise at first until we heard a neighbour banging on the door," she said.

She said the front windscreen had been smashed.

"I felt sick," she added.

If anyone has any information or witnessed the incident, please call PC Andrew Featherstone at Gorleston Police Station on 101.