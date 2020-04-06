Search

Advanced search

80 new homes planned on Broads’ village boundary

PUBLISHED: 12:07 06 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:07 06 April 2020

Bungalows are planned on a slice of land in Low Road as part of a development already approved north of Repps Road. The total number of homes will be 80 Picture: Google Maps

Bungalows are planned on a slice of land in Low Road as part of a development already approved north of Repps Road. The total number of homes will be 80 Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A developer wants to build more homes on another slice of land next to a site where it already has permission to put up 56.

Agricultural land in Repps Road in Martham where developers plan to build 47 homes. They want to put a further 33 on a neighbouring plot between Repps Road and Low Road Picture: Googe MapsAgricultural land in Repps Road in Martham where developers plan to build 47 homes. They want to put a further 33 on a neighbouring plot between Repps Road and Low Road Picture: Googe Maps

The green light was given at the end of last year for the development, comprising mostly of bungalows, in Martham.

Now Beccles-based Cripps Developments wants to grow the plot taking in land between Repps Road and Low Road and bringing the total number of dwellings to 80.

Under a new application the two plots are being seen as a single development.

It means adding 32 more bungalows to the overall scheme.

MORE: Bid for dozens of new homes in Broads village approved amid concerns

You may also want to watch:

Although technically the new site lies outside the village development boundary in papers submitted in support of the application it is being tagged as an “infill” site.

The proposal is for 76 bungalows and four houses - 47 on the roadside site, which already has permission, and 33 on the new parcel of land described as a meadow.

Some 16 properties, 20pc of the entire build, will be “affordable.”

Access to the homes, which are in a flood zone, will be from routes already approved on the main site.

The site itself will consist of three looping roads and an area of open space.

The homes will be red-brick with “rural” style tiled roofs. Those in the most prominent locations will have some decorative flintwork.

MORE: Decision on Broads village housing bid deferred

Documents submitted to Great Yarmouth Borough Council say the new homes will contribute to the overall housing supply.

They say the land has little ecological value and that the housing scheme would make it more attractive to nature and wildlife.

They estimate the scheme will add around 200 people to the population of Martham, who will all spend locally boosting the economy.

The developer accepts a “degree of encroachment on the open countryside.”

In February plans for 46 homes in Martham were approved on land south of Repps Road off Rising Way.

The scheme is part of a larger plan, which already has outline planning permission, to build 144 new houses in the village.

It is one of six bids in various stages of development which would see an increase of around 530 properties.

To view the plans visit the borough council’s website or click the link here.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Five more coronavirus deaths at Norfolk hospitals

There have been four more coronavirus deaths at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Archant.

Paramedics told to cover up uniform in public

The East of England Ambulance Service has told its staff to not display their logo and uniform in public. Picture: David Tillyer

Food suppliers in Great Yarmouth who can deliver to you

Fish and chips. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Barber tells customers ‘have some respect’ after being inundated with requests for home hair cuts

Gentleman Jacks is now closed because of coronavirus. Pic: Gentleman Jacks/Nejron Photo

Most Read

Five more coronavirus deaths at Norfolk hospitals

There have been four more coronavirus deaths at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Archant.

Paramedics told to cover up uniform in public

The East of England Ambulance Service has told its staff to not display their logo and uniform in public. Picture: David Tillyer

Food suppliers in Great Yarmouth who can deliver to you

Fish and chips. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Barber tells customers ‘have some respect’ after being inundated with requests for home hair cuts

Gentleman Jacks is now closed because of coronavirus. Pic: Gentleman Jacks/Nejron Photo

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

No alarms found at almost half of fire call outs over last three years

No fire alarms were found at almost half of all call outs over the last three years, figures have revealed. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Barber tells customers ‘have some respect’ after being inundated with requests for home hair cuts

Gentleman Jacks is now closed because of coronavirus. Pic: Gentleman Jacks/Nejron Photo

80 new homes planned on Broads’ village boundary

Bungalows are planned on a slice of land in Low Road as part of a development already approved north of Repps Road. The total number of homes will be 80 Picture: Google Maps

Foodbank’s distribution centres close down due to coronavirus fears

Norwich Foodbank has closed its distribution centres. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Retired pilot called up to fly 32 tonnes of face masks across the world

Captain Colman's cargo plane being filled with 32 tonnes of face masks from Hong Kong. Photo: Steve Colman
Drive 24