Search

Advanced search

Cromer woman took her own life just 10 days after being discharged from hospital

PUBLISHED: 17:58 07 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:58 07 December 2018

Dr Bohdan Solomka, medical director at the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT). Photo courtesy of NSFT.

Dr Bohdan Solomka, medical director at the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT). Photo courtesy of NSFT.

Copyright © Keith Whitmore

A family has criticised a mental health service after a mother-of-three took her own life just 10 days after being discharged from a mental health ward.

Northgate Hospital. Picture: James BassNorthgate Hospital. Picture: James Bass

Theresa Anne Gillett from Burnt Hills, Cromer, had been an inpatient at Northgate Hospital in Great Yarmouth for a week in December last year after her GP feared she planned to end her life.

The 59-year-old suffered with severe anxiety and was discharged from the hospital on November 22, 2017 into the care of Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s Norwich crisis resolution and home treatment team.

But on December 2 she died when she was hit by a train.

At the inquest into her death on Thursday Mrs Gillett’s family said the hospital failed to discuss her condition with them prior to her discharge. And the hospital admitted the family should have been involved in creating Mrs Gillett’s discharge plan.

Norwich coroners court at Carrow House.. Picture: ANTONY KELLYNorwich coroners court at Carrow House.. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

However Dr Larry Ayuba, consultant psychologist at Northgate Hospital, told the inquest he saw “a considerable improvement” in Mrs Gillett’s mood and changes to her medication had made her “a different person”.

Giving a narrative conclusion area coroner Yvonne Blake said: “[Mrs Gillett] had a fixation about her brother’s death, he was killed in a road traffic collision with a drunk driver and she felt that was her fault somehow. She also feared that if she did certain things, like wearing a certain jumper, then something would happen to her family. She developed thoughts and planning of suicide.”

Mrs Blake said it was decided Mrs Gillett should be admitted to a mental health ward but a week later “it was felt that she had improved and was not suicidal and could be discharged”.

But she added that she was later hit by a train and killed.

Dr Bohdan Solomka, medical director at Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT), said: “We would like to express our most sincere condolences to the family of Theresa Gillett. In addition, we want to apologise to them again for not always adhering to our own policies and for our failure to involve the family in Mrs Gillett’s discharge.

“However, we carried out a thorough investigation and the coroner was satisfied that we have taken appropriate steps to improve communication between teams and to have more robust discharge processes and crisis plans in place.”

Topic Tags:

Other News

Restoration project promises to bring 19th century Broads mill back from the brink

23 minutes ago David Hannant Local democracy reporter
Six Mile House drainage mill in Halvergate, which is in line for a restoration. Picture: Broadland Environmental Services Ltd

A 19th century drainage mill is in line for a facelift, as the Broads Authority looks to call a halt to its deterioration.

Cromer woman took her own life just 10 days after being discharged from hospital

17:58 Bethany Wales
Dr Bohdan Solomka, medical director at the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT). Photo courtesy of NSFT.

A family has criticised a mental health service after a mother-of-three took her own life just 10 days after being discharged from a mental health ward.

Co-op Community Heroes: Coastwatch for keeping a close eye on holiday makers

16:03 Greta Levy
Andrew Sharples (left) and Roger Folf, who is the leader of the CoastWatch in Winterton. Picture: Contributed

As part of a partnership with the East of England Co-Op to highlight Community Heroes, reporter Greta Levy spoke to Andrew Sharples about the work he has done in his community to keep holiday-makers safe and keep an eye on suspicious activity.

Video Taco Bell opens in Great Yarmouth - and here’s what the food looks like

12:40 Reece Hanson
The opening of the new Taco Bell in Regent Road, Great Yarmouth.

Taco Bell has opened its doors in Great Yarmouth for the first time after a surprise early opening, much to the delight of fans of the Tex-Mex fast food chain.

Most Read

Urine soaked mattresses at care home rated ‘inadequate’ by CQC, but staff ‘doing their best’

Mon, 16:52 Liz Coates
The Windmill Care Home in Rollesby has been ranked as 'inadequate' by the CQC Picture: Google Maps

A care home where mattresses were getting soaked through to the base with urine has been put into special measures.

Read more
Care Quality Commission

Video Parent who was ‘frightening’ children at a Norfolk school rows with police officer

Yesterday, 08:02 Joseph Norton
The parent was wearing a face mask which cyclists use to protect their nose and face from the cold

A parent who was “frightening” children by wearing a face mask outside of a Norfolk secondary school has been captured having a heated argument with a police officer after he refused to remove it.

Read more
Lynn Grove Academy

Video Former Fatso’s restaurant reveals its £350,000 transformation

Wed, 07:03 Liz Coates
The official opening of the restored 18th century building on King Street, the building was formerly Fatsos restaurant, Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: Jamie Honeywood

A former American diner’s £350,000 transformation could help to improve the reputation of one of Great Yarmouth’s main urban thoroughfares.

Read more

Teenage girl punched ‘a number of times’ in the face near chip shop

Mon, 09:14 Liz Coates
The top end of Gorleston High Street where a teenage girl was attacked Picture: Liz Coates

Witnesses are being sought after a teenage girl was punched in the face in Gorleston High Street.

Read more

Mystery taxi driver wins big at Norfolk casino

Wed, 07:09 Joseph Norton
Grosvenor Casino, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Christmas has come early for a lucky taxi driver who won £54,000 at a Norfolk casino.

Read more

Local Weather

Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy