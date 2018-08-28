Search

End in sight for Norfolk village pub as homes plan poised for go-ahead

PUBLISHED: 12:30 31 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:30 31 December 2018

The Crown Inn, Haddiscoe, which looks set to be converted into houses. Picture: Archant library

Archant

A village pub dating back to the 1700s looks set to be converted into houses, with council officers recommending the scheme go ahead.

The Crown Inn pub on The Street in Haddiscoe has been closed and vacant for some time and currently stands boarded up.

Next week, an application to convert the grade II listed building into homes will be decided by South Norfolk Council’s planning committee, with officers recommending the scheme for approval.

The plans would see the former pub sub-divided into three homes, proposals which were previously knocked back by the committee in 2017.

The previous scheme though, included the addition of two semi-detached homes on the pub car park.

This scheme originally called for just one of these to be built, but after concerns were raised around flooding this was also removed from the plans.

The application also seeks to demolish part of the existing building, a single storey extension which housed the kitchen, toilets and store room of the pub.

In his report to committee, South Norfolk planning officer Chris Raine said: “The proposed conversion would not lead to any significant overlooking of any neighbouring properties and the overall bulk of the building will not increase as part of the proposed development.”

The application has received six objections from members of the public, with some disappointed the site would no longer be used as a public house.

However, Mr Raine’s report adds that as there is another pub in the village it would not be against the council’s policy to approve the plans.

This policy states that should there not be adequate alternatives available, the use of a community facility should not be altered.

Mr Raine though was satisfied in this instance that the loss of the building as a pub would not be damaging.

A heritage assessment submitted with the application states there are records of the pub being licensed from the 1700s, In the same report, it is speculated that the building may have been used as a stop off and staging post.

South Norfolk Council’s planning committee will determine the application on Tuesday, January 8.

