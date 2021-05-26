Luxury cruise ship planning post-Covid return to Great Yarmouth

Published: 4:35 PM May 26, 2021

Mayor Mary Coleman and Barry Coleman with the Seabourn Ovation in the Outer HarbourPicture: Anthony Carroll - Credit: Archant

A luxury cruise ship is looking to bring hundreds of passengers back to Great Yarmouth as part of series of voyages taking in the British Isles.

With the Seabourn fleet grounded by the coronavirus pandemic the US-based company is looking to restart cruises in 2022.

According to its website the port of Great Yarmouth features as a destination on three voyages, lasting from two to four weeks.

The itinerary, variously advertised as Jewels of the National Trust and British Isles and European Gems, sees the Seabourn Ovation arriving in Great Yarmouth on September 30 from 7am to 8pm.

Seabourn Quest cruise ship docks at Great Yarmouth outer harbour.Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

The Seabourn Quest docked at the Outer Harbour in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass. - Credit: © James Bass 2018

The Seabourn Quest was the first of the company's ships to arrive in Yarmouth in June 2018, followed by the slightly larger Ovation in September.

You may also want to watch:

Passengers were treated to a civic reception on the quayside and were said to "sail away with happy memories."

A ship from the fleet last visited in June 2019.

The coronavirus pandemic bought the cruising industry to a halt, the sight of a empty Cunard ship off Lowestoft last year providing an unusual spectacle for people on the shore.



