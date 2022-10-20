News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Cyclist seriously injured after being hit by van

Emily Thomson

Published: 2:44 PM October 20, 2022
A cyclist was seriously injured in a crash on Southtown Road in Gorleston

A cyclist was seriously injured in a crash on Southtown Road in Gorleston - Credit: Google

A cyclist in his 30s was seriously injured after an overtaking van knocked him from his bike. 

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision in Gorleston on Monday, October 3.

It happened as the cyclist was travelling north along Southtown Road.

A white van with a distinctive red stripe then overtook him and immediately turned left onto Boundary Road, knocking him from his bike. 

The cyclist was seriously injured as a result of the collision. 

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage should contact PC Vincent Gray at Gorleston Police Station on 101 quoting incident reference 1227977. 

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. 

