Police appeal after serious collision in Great Yarmouth

Emergency services including the air ambulance were called to a crash on Lawn Avenue in Great Yarmouth on April 21. Picture: Gina Upex. Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision in Great Yarmouth.

Emergency services including the air ambulance were called to a crash on Lawn Avenue in Great Yarmouth on April 21. Picture: Gina Upex.

A red Nissan Juke Acenta Sport was travelling on Lawn Avenue at around midday on Tuesday (April 21) when it collided with a cyclist at the junction with Caister Road.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 50s, was taken to the James Paget Hospital for treatment for a head injury.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, the manner of the driving of the vehicle prior to the incident, or any person that may have captured the vehicle on dashcam.

Anyone with information should contact PC Aaron Duffy at Acle Police Station on 101 quoting CAD 160 of Tuesday 21 April 2020 or email AaronJay.Duffy@norfolk.police.uk