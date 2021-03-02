News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Plans submitted to turn fishmongers into home

Liz Coates

Published: 3:00 PM March 2, 2021   
Dabs n Crabs fishmonger Ormesby

An application to turn popular wet fish shop Dabs n Crabs in Ormesby into a home is in the hands of planners. - Credit: Google Maps

A wet fish shop close to the sea is bidding to become a home.

Dabs n Crabs in Scratby Road, Ormesby, has lodged change-of-use plans which would see it remodelled as a three-bedroom bungalow.

Documents submitted to Great Yarmouth Borough Council state: "The owner is looking to close the business and cease trading and the change of use to residential will quieten the area and provide comfortable living for someone."

Drawings show the shop and counter area converted into living space with workshops and offices becoming bedrooms.

The popular shop supplies fresh fish, smoked fish, and shellfish and has a loyal customer base, including some that cross county borders for its fare.

One reviewer said: "I drive from Beccles for their brown shrimp, frozen crab claws too if the fresh ones are gone."

Another described it as "a little gem" that every fish lover needed to try.

There is no indication from the plans about when the conversion work would start, if approved.

A decision is due by March 4.


