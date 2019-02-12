‘Everyone has been incredible’ - Dad’s gratitude as three-year-old’s treatment appeal receives £5,000 boost

Anna Lawson who is undergoing treatment for cancer. The public have donated over £30,000 for trial treatment abroad Picture: Sam Lawson Sam Lawson

The father of a three-year-old girl with cancer has spoken of his gratitude as a fund set up to pay for her treatment abroad continues to receive generous support.

Anna Poppy Lawson and her parents are presented with a £5,000 cheque from Great Yarmouth Round Table Picture: TMS Media Anna Poppy Lawson and her parents are presented with a £5,000 cheque from Great Yarmouth Round Table Picture: TMS Media

Ben Lawson said the family, from Bradwell, were extremely grateful for all the donations they had received for Anna Poppy.

He said: “You don’t really expect it.

“You hope people will be generous and kind and when it happens it’s, ‘wow‘!

“It shows people do care and can empathise with us having a three-year-old who is having to go through this.

“Everyone has been incredible and it’s a big burden off us.”

Anna Poppy has a form of childhood cancer called medulloblastoma which has spread to her spine.

Treatment looked to be working but following a relapse she was back in Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge, this week receiving the first nine of 30 planned radiotherapy sessions.

A fundraising drive called Anna Poppy’s Army has recruited a huge following and raised more than £33,000 towards a £50,000 target.

Her treatment will take six weeks, followed by chemotherapy.

A potential treatment trial has also been identified for her in San Francisco.

The latest boost has come form Great Yarmouth Round Table which raised around £12,000 through its annual charity night and presented a £5,000 donation to Anna and her family on Gorleston beach.

More than 350 people attended the Valentine’s Turkey Ball at the Ocean Rooms in Gorleston.

Oliver Hurren, this year’s chairman of Great Yarmouth Round Table, said: “It was a brilliant night and we raised about £12,000 - more than ever before. We had four lots in the charity auction and that raised nearly £5,000.

“We were delighted to be able to make a donation to Anna Poppy and her family and other local children who are sick or in urgent need of support will benefit from the money raised.”

Anna’s uncle Sam Lawson said fundraising pockets were popping up all over, adding: “The Kings Head in Filby had a quiz and raffle last weekend which had a really good turn out, and they put on a very good evening.

“A few of us are running the Ringland Half Marathon in Norwich this weekend also, including myself and my brother.

“One of the other runners is dressing as a princess so it will be a tough run for him.”

To donate to Anna Poppy’s appeal, visit the Just Giving crowdfunding page by clicking this link.

Alternatively cheques made out to Elizabeth Lawson can be posted or dropped into the EDP/Yarmouth Mercury office at 12 King Street, Great Yarmouth, Norfolk NR30 2BA.

Anna’s uncle Sam Lawson can be contacted via mail4sam91@gmail.com.