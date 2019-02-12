Search

Vandals damage furniture at infant school

PUBLISHED: 13:24 04 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:31 04 March 2019

Vandals have damaged tables, chairs and plant containers at a Norfolk infant school.

The furniture on the field at Caister Infant Nursery School was targeted between 3.30pm on Friday, February 15 and 8am on Monday, February 25.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the dates stated, or anyone with information, should contact Op Solve on 101 quoting crime reference 36/13408/19.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

