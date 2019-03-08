'Vital' repair work to damaged sewer will last six weeks

Anglian Water will carry out 'vital' repair work to a damaged sewer in South Quay, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Anglian Water will carry out "vital" repair work, lasting approximately six weeks, to a damaged sewer in Great Yarmouth.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Engineers will be working 24 hours a day to fix the sewer outside the pumping station in South Quay.

The work will start today (Thursday, May 23) but will have no impact on the surrounding roads.

A spokesman for Anglian Water said: "We are sorry for any disturbance to local residents, but this work is vital to ensure they can continue to flush their toilets and use their washing machines as normal.

You may also want to watch:

"We have already written to local residents and would like to thank them for their on-going patience and co-operation while we make these vital repairs."