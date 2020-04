Man wanted by police arrested in Gorleston

Damian Laverick had been wanted on recall to prison.

A 22-year-old man wanted in the Great Yarmouth area for breaching the terms of his licence has been arrested.

Norfolk Police have confirmed that Damian Laverick was arrested in Gorleston and detained by officers in the early hours of Wednesday (April 1).

Officers had been searching for Laverick since March 13.

