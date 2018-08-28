Drone used to hunt ‘dangerous’ dog during police chase in town centre

A drone was used to hunt a “dangerous” dog which tried to bite a person during a police chase in Great Yarmouth on Sunday night.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said it was called to South Beach Parade at 7.35pm following concern from members of the public about the pet.

Police used a drone as they attempted to find the dog and were assisted by Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service.

The dog tried to bite a member of the public before it was contained in Pleasure Beach at 9.06pm.

The owner of the dog has collected the pet.