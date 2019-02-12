Norfolk man gets 3000 signatures on petition to change dangerous dogs law

After Jason Gonsalves' puppy Tinkerbell was killed in Great Yarmouth he set up a petition to change the law on dangerous dogs. Picture: Jason Gonsalves Archant

A campaign to change the law so that owners of dogs which attack other dogs can be prosecuted has received over 3000 signatures.

The petition was started by Great Yarmouth man Jason Gonsalves last year after his puppy Tinkerbell was killed in an attack by another dog at Kingfisher Holiday Park in Burgh Castle, near the seaside town.

After the attack in July he set up a petition at change.org demanding the law be changed so dog owners can be prosecuted if their pets attack other dogs.

Mr Gonsalves hopes to reach 5000 names.

Taz was killed by another dog while out for a walk in Great Yarmouth. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Taz was killed by another dog while out for a walk in Great Yarmouth. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Comments have been supportive, with one woman saying: “There should be better laws to protect animals, they have feelings and emotions too. They’re not just pets they’re family.”

Another woman said: “We need rules to protect us from dangerous dogs.

“Too many deaths at the jaws of these dangerous dogs, that the owners do not seem to take seriously.”

The law states it is an offence if a dog attacks an assistance dog but attacks on other animals including pet dogs are not considered illegal.

The legislation also makes it an offence if a person is worried or afraid that a dog may bite them.

Earlier this week (February 13) this newspaper reported on a similar “dog-on-dog” attack in Great Yarmouth, with the dead dog’s owner afraid the offending animal might strike again.

Mr Gonsalves, 42, lives on Kingfisher Park with his wife.

He said that he is now suffering from PTSD and has been waiting seven months to see a counsellor.

“I am still having flashbacks. I am not sleeping at night properly. Life is different from before,” he said.

He had contacted the police but because the incident was “dog on dog” it was not logged as an offence.

At the time he said: “I still feel angry at the moment. There is nothing that can bring Tinkerbell back.”

Mr Gonsalves said he has launched a private prosecution against the owners of the two dogs.

He also contacted Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis, asking him to support a change in the law, but has not yet received any reply.