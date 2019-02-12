Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Norfolk man gets 3000 signatures on petition to change dangerous dogs law

PUBLISHED: 12:09 16 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:09 16 February 2019

After Jason Gonsalves' puppy Tinkerbell was killed in Great Yarmouth he set up a petition to change the law on dangerous dogs. Picture: Jason Gonsalves

After Jason Gonsalves' puppy Tinkerbell was killed in Great Yarmouth he set up a petition to change the law on dangerous dogs. Picture: Jason Gonsalves

Archant

A campaign to change the law so that owners of dogs which attack other dogs can be prosecuted has received over 3000 signatures.

Jason Gonsalves, 42, who lives near Great Yarmouth, has over 3000 signatures on his petition to change dangerous dogs law.Jason Gonsalves, 42, who lives near Great Yarmouth, has over 3000 signatures on his petition to change dangerous dogs law.

The petition was started by Great Yarmouth man Jason Gonsalves last year after his puppy Tinkerbell was killed in an attack by another dog at Kingfisher Holiday Park in Burgh Castle, near the seaside town.

After the attack in July he set up a petition at change.org demanding the law be changed so dog owners can be prosecuted if their pets attack other dogs.

The petition now has over 3200 signatures.

Mr Gonsalves hopes to reach 5000 names.

Taz was killed by another dog while out for a walk in Great Yarmouth. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodTaz was killed by another dog while out for a walk in Great Yarmouth. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Comments have been supportive, with one woman saying: “There should be better laws to protect animals, they have feelings and emotions too. They’re not just pets they’re family.”

Another woman said: “We need rules to protect us from dangerous dogs.

“Too many deaths at the jaws of these dangerous dogs, that the owners do not seem to take seriously.”

The law states it is an offence if a dog attacks an assistance dog but attacks on other animals including pet dogs are not considered illegal.

The legislation also makes it an offence if a person is worried or afraid that a dog may bite them.

Earlier this week (February 13) this newspaper reported on a similar “dog-on-dog” attack in Great Yarmouth, with the dead dog’s owner afraid the offending animal might strike again.

Mr Gonsalves, 42, lives on Kingfisher Park with his wife.

He said that he is now suffering from PTSD and has been waiting seven months to see a counsellor.

“I am still having flashbacks. I am not sleeping at night properly. Life is different from before,” he said.

He had contacted the police but because the incident was “dog on dog” it was not logged as an offence.

At the time he said: “I still feel angry at the moment. There is nothing that can bring Tinkerbell back.”

Mr Gonsalves said he has launched a private prosecution against the owners of the two dogs.

He also contacted Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis, asking him to support a change in the law, but has not yet received any reply.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Lost picture of the Beatles playing Great Yarmouth developed after 55 years in a drawer

This photo of the Beatles, taken in 1963 in Great Yarmouth, was printed only on February 5, 2019. Mark Harrison had worked in a photographer's studio in the town, from where he had salvaged the negative. His son, Richard, printed the photo last week.

Broken bridge stuck and could take weeks to repair

The Breydon Bridge in Great Yarmouth is stuck with repair work unlikely to be completed for weeks. Picture: Remote Aerial Services

Dog is killed after being attacked by two others in Great Yarmouth

Police are appealing for information after a dog was attacked by two others in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Archant

F-35 fighter jet declares emergency over Norfolk

An F-35 comes in to land on the first of the Vertical Landing Pads at RAF Marham Picture: Crown Copyright/MOD2018

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

Second hand store Shabby Chiq in King Street, Great Yarmouth, will close at the end of the week. Picture: Joseph Norton

Most Read

Teenage woman dies in crash between car and cement mixer

A cement lorry has been involved in a crash on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Mystery phenomenon affects cars in Norfolk town

The Pike Lane car park in Thetford. The town has seen reports of cars failing to unlock with their keys. Picture: Google

Missing Lowestoft teenage girl last seen on Valentine’s Day

Emily Prause, who has gone missing. Photo: Suffolk Police

Fatal crash reignites concerns over one road access to housing estate

Sir Alfred Munnings Road, Queen's Hills. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘I genuinely love Pleasurewood Hills’: New boss buoyant about theme park’s future

The new general manager of Pleasurewood Hills in Lowestoft, Ricky Lark. Pictures: Mick Howes

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Norfolk man gets 3000 signatures on petition to change dangerous dogs law

After Jason Gonsalves' puppy Tinkerbell was killed in Great Yarmouth he set up a petition to change the law on dangerous dogs. Picture: Jason Gonsalves

‘They are killing the marine environment’: Joy as electric shock fishing banned after Brexit

The stop electric fishing in Europe protest at Lowestoft fish market. Waveney MP Peter Aldous. Picture: Mick Howes

Inside the house where officers found ‘substantial’ cannabis operation

The premises, around the corner from the Magistrates Court, was the scene of a forensic examination on Friday (February 15) as officers moved through the rooms, removing the plants and gathering evidence.

Second World War engineer honoured at RAF funeral

James Buxton, who lived in Gorleston, was an ex-RAF engineer during the Second World War.

Hundreds in Norfolk sign petition to ban ISIS members returning to UK

Photo issued by the Metropolitan Police of Shamima Begum, who fears her unborn baby will be taken away from her as her family pleaded for the teenager to be allowed back to the UK
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists