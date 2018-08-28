Search

Norfolk’s first pop up cat cafe hosts Christmas party

PUBLISHED: 09:22 21 December 2018

Teddy the cat proved very popular at the Darlings Darlings cat cafe Christmas party in Caister. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Feline lovers were treated to endless amounts of affection and snuggles at a Norfolk cat cafe’s Christmas party.

Furry friend Teddy, the therapy cat, took centre stage at King George V pavilion in Caister, as more than 15 guests tucked into mice pies and other festive treats on Thursday.

It was the first Christmas party Darling Darlings cat lounge has hosted.

One year-old Teddy has been carefully trained to offer calming companionship for elderly people, children with special needs and people living with dementia.

The pop up cat cafe founded by Caroline Graham and her daughter Paris, has been running every Thursday since the start of October.

Pleased to meet you. Teddy greeted old friends and new at Darlings Darlings cat cafe's Christmas party. Picture: Neil DidsburyPleased to meet you. Teddy greeted old friends and new at Darlings Darlings cat cafe's Christmas party. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Co-founder, Paris Miller is pleased with how successful the sessions have been.

“Everyone loves Teddy. He is a lot of fun to be around.

“He is so playful and is a calming influence on people.

“He will happily allow guests to stroke his tummy and give him plenty of fuss,” she said.

Teddy wearing his Christmas bow tie at Darlings Darlings Christmas party. Picture: Neil DidsburyTeddy wearing his Christmas bow tie at Darlings Darlings Christmas party. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Margaret Clarke, 71, from Blofield, lives alone and comes to the sessions on a regular basis to meet new people.

Mrs Clarke said: “I can get a bit isolated at home so these sessions have been a great way for me to meet new people.

“I love Teddy because he looks just like my cat and is very mischievous.

He is a lot of fun.”

Sue Simpson, 65, from Hemsby came to the session with her daughter and two grandchildren.

“We have been meaning to come for a while because we all love cats. This is the first opportunity we have had and the grandchildren love Teddy.

“They have played with him all morning and he really has lit up their faces.”

Miss Miller and her mum have plans to expand the cat lounge experience in the new year.

This includes finding their own accommodation and a couple more lovable moggy’s for guests to play with.

“When we find our own premises we hope to be able to host more cats and even help to re-home some of them.

“The more people we can help the better because at the end of the day that is what it is all about.”

