News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

'I am humbled' - Great Yarmouth heritage champion made MBE

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 6:45 AM January 1, 2022
Darren Barker, Project Director for Gt. Yarmouth Preservation Trust. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Heritage champion Darren Barker has been made an MBE - Credit: Archant

A man who leads efforts to preserve Great Yarmouth's rich heritage has been made an MBE in the New Year's Honours list.

Darren Barker, principal conservation officer at Great Yarmouth Borough Council and managing director at the Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust, has been made an MBE for services to heritage.

Mr Barker, 54 and who lives in Catfield, said: "I was actually shocked when I got the letter. 

"I am delighted, proud and humbled to be made an MBE.

"It is a recognition of the preservation trust and its work."

Mr Barker has been involved in preservation projects for 30 years.

Among the many Yarmouth schemes he has been involved with are the Time and Tide Museum, St George's Theatre, the Rows and King Street improvements.

In October, Mr Barker showed a group comprising Historic England commissioners, lottery funders and local stakeholders around the town to see how funds were being spent on regeneration schemes, such as the Winter Gardens and at 145 King Street.

Most Read

  1. 1 Hippodrome to livestream sold out New Year's Eve show for free
  2. 2 No charges after owner returned from circus to find car dangling
  3. 3 Wife of missing father-of-three 'is in pieces' as search continues
  1. 4 Farmers' hospital convoy tribute to tyre fitter Diddy
  2. 5 How busy are the pubs in Great Yarmouth for New Year's Eve?
  3. 6 'I was mortified'- Pleasure Beach ordeal leads Hayley to lose 11 stone
  4. 7 'A people person' - Son's tribute to hotelier and tourism champion
  5. 8 'I thought it was a hoax' - Restaurateur who fed homeless and vulnerable on BEM joy
  6. 9 The Great Yarmouth Mercury Awards winners revealed
  7. 10 'It went thundering up the walkway' - Seal spotted near Yarmouth cinema
Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

It started with the beginning of another search for Juno wi her owner Ian Danks, then a phone call c

Reunited! Rescue dog Juno found by drone after a week missing

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Police are currently searching for Scott Mayers who went missing on Boxing Day.

Updated

Search for missing Great Yarmouth man, 46

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
A man has died after a two-vehicle crash on the Acle Straight on Monday.

Norfolk Live News

Man in 30s dies after Bank Holiday crash on Acle Straight

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Mel and Jimmy Wilson.

End of an era - farewell to two Great Yarmouth market stalls

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon