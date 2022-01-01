'I am humbled' - Great Yarmouth heritage champion made MBE

Heritage champion Darren Barker has been made an MBE - Credit: Archant

A man who leads efforts to preserve Great Yarmouth's rich heritage has been made an MBE in the New Year's Honours list.

Darren Barker, principal conservation officer at Great Yarmouth Borough Council and managing director at the Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust, has been made an MBE for services to heritage.

Mr Barker, 54 and who lives in Catfield, said: "I was actually shocked when I got the letter.

"I am delighted, proud and humbled to be made an MBE.

"It is a recognition of the preservation trust and its work."

Mr Barker has been involved in preservation projects for 30 years.

Among the many Yarmouth schemes he has been involved with are the Time and Tide Museum, St George's Theatre, the Rows and King Street improvements.

In October, Mr Barker showed a group comprising Historic England commissioners, lottery funders and local stakeholders around the town to see how funds were being spent on regeneration schemes, such as the Winter Gardens and at 145 King Street.