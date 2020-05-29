White van appeal after teenage cyclist injured in collision

The Church Road roundabout junction in Gorleston where police say a teenage cyclist was in collison with a white transit van. Officers are appealing for witnesses Picture: Google Maps Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after a teenage cyclist was hurt in a crash.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident happened on Friday (May 29) near the roundabout at St Andrew’s Church in Church Road, Gorleston, at around 7am involving a cyclist and a white transit van.

You may also want to watch:

Police say a boy suffered minor injuries which were treated at the scene.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or the manner of driving or riding before the collision, or anybody with dash cam footage.

It is understood the driver did stop at the scene but didn’t leave their details.

Anyone with information should contact PC Dave Moran at Great Yarmouth Police Station on 101 quoting incident number 193 of 29 May 2020.