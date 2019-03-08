Police appeal for dash cam footage of cyclists ‘causing issues’

Police are appealing for dash cam footage of cyclists 'causing issues' in Gorleston and Bradwell. Picture: Archant

Officers are asking the public to come forward with dash cam footage of cyclists in two Norfolk locations.

Police were called on Friday, April 12 to reports of a group of cyclists “causing issues” in the area of Bradwell and Gorleston, they said on Twitter.

They are now appealing to those who may have footage of the group to come forward.

Anyone with relevant footage or information should contact PC605 Bladon at Gorleston Station by calling 101 quoting reference NC-12042019-279.

Alternatively, you can use the ‘Report It’ function on the Norfolk police website.