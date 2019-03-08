Video

Watch: Dashcam footage shows 'idiot' driver turn dangerously onto Acle Straight

Dashcam footage shows a car turn dangerously onto the Acle Straight. Picture: Peter Ibbett. Archant

Shocking footage shows the moment a driver turns recklessly onto a busy Norfolk road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident was caught on an approaching car's dashcam on June 24.

It shows the driver pull suddenly from a lay-by onto the Acle Straight, forcing the approaching car to slam on the brakes.

The car then turns onto the opposite lane and drives off.

Peter Ibbett, the driver of the car with the dashcam, said he and his wife were quite shaken up by the incident.

"We also had our four-year-old grandson in the back," he said.