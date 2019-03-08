Video
Watch: Dashcam footage shows 'idiot' driver turn dangerously onto Acle Straight
PUBLISHED: 13:12 04 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:12 04 July 2019
Archant
Shocking footage shows the moment a driver turns recklessly onto a busy Norfolk road.
The incident was caught on an approaching car's dashcam on June 24.
It shows the driver pull suddenly from a lay-by onto the Acle Straight, forcing the approaching car to slam on the brakes.
The car then turns onto the opposite lane and drives off.
Peter Ibbett, the driver of the car with the dashcam, said he and his wife were quite shaken up by the incident.
"We also had our four-year-old grandson in the back," he said.