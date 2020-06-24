Video

WATCH: Tractor fleet provides fitting funeral tribute for farm labourer

Great Yarmouth man David Paul Smith, 58, died on April 2 after a short illness. Picture: Courtesy of Debra Tooke. Archant

A well-known farm labourer and “gentle giant” was given a fitting send-off when a convoy of tractors followed his funeral in Great Yarmouth.

Fifteen tractors followed the funeral of Great Yarmouth man, David Paul Smith, 58, who had been a well-known farm labourer. Picture: Debra Tooke. Fifteen tractors followed the funeral of Great Yarmouth man, David Paul Smith, 58, who had been a well-known farm labourer. Picture: Debra Tooke.

At the head of the procession, which took place on June 12, the remains of David Paul Smith, 58, were carried on a trailer pulled by a tractor, and taken from his home in Browston the three miles to Gorleston crematorium.

On the way the fleet of tractors rumbled through Belton and Burgh Castle, passing Pine Farm, the site of the former Hollie’s farm and Hall farm - places where Mr Smith had worked during his years as a farm labourer.

The deceased, who lived all his life in Browston and was well known in the local farming community, had died on April 2 after a short illness.

He was born in Cobholm in 1962, raised by his mother Daphne Moore and stepfather Maurice Moore.

After attending Cobholm First School he then studied at Alderman Leach School in Gorleston and at the age of 11 he started working on farms at the weekends.

“He did farming from a young age and loved it,” his wife Corinne Smith said

They met in the mid-1980s and married in 1990 - it would have been their 30th wedding anniversary this August.

“He loved his job, and he loved tinkering with lawnmowers,” Mrs Smith said.

“He was a quiet man, but a strong man, as strong as an ox. He did a lot of lifting in his time. He was a typical country boy, a gentle giant,” she added.

Later in his life, Mr Smith took up sidecar racing, where he was the passenger.

“He liked a bit of danger,” his wife said.

His funeral procession was organised by Earl Bartlett, a friend from school.

Mrs Smith said: “It was a lovely day.”

And her sister, Debra Tooke, said: “It was really moving and quite lovely to see that many people turn out to give him a lovely send-off.”

Mr Smith is survived by his wife, his sons Andrew and Daniel, as well as his older brothers Steven and Michael.