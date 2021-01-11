News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Norfolk hospital records deadliest day since start of pandemic

Liz Coates

Published: 5:08 PM January 11, 2021   
Another coronavirus-related death has been confirmed by James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston

A Norfolk hospital has seen the most deaths among patients with Covid since the start of the pandemic.

The James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston has announced four more deaths on its wards - one of which took place on January 7 when six deaths had already been recorded.

It brings the total number to die within a month of having a positive test to seven on a single day.

Previously there have been five deaths on  April 5, 11, 13, May 1 and January 1, but never more than that.

A statement posted on the hospital's website announced three deaths on January 10.

The patients were two women in their 90s and a man in his 70s, all with underlying health conditions.

On January 11 the hospital said a woman in her 60s and with underlying health conditions had died too.

It brings the total number of deaths recorded at the hospital to 194.

The figures can sometimes be adjusted upwards if a test comes back positive after a patient has died.


