Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Two released as police say Yarmouth death 'no longer suspicious'

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 7:19 PM February 10, 2022
Updated: 8:30 PM February 10, 2022
The street in Trinity Place, Great Yarmouth, after a man was found dead in Great Yarmouth.

The street in Trinity Place, Great Yarmouth, after a man was found dead in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Archant

Two men arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died in Great Yarmouth have been released without charge, as police announce they are no longer treating the death as suspicious.

Officers were called to an address in Trinity Place just before 8.45am on Wednesday (February 9) after reports that a man in his 40s had been found unresponsive.

A body was found and two men, both in their 40s, were arrested, as police launched an investigation.

However, a post-mortem examination on Thursday (February 10) morning established the man had died of natural causes.

Further pathology work is under way and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

