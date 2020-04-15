Man found dead in street

Emergency services rushed to the scene after a man was found collapsed in South Market Road, Great Yarmouth Picture: Google Maps Archant

A man has died in Great Yarmouth after collapsing in the street.

Officers and paramedics were called to South Market Road shortly before 7am today (Wednesday, April 15).

The man, believed to be aged in his 40s, was treated but was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.

