Council bid to block ‘building bonanza’ on east coast as hundreds object

Published: 1:05 PM November 9, 2020 Updated: 7:20 PM November 21, 2020

Badger Building wants to build 67 homes in Scratby. Part of the plot already has permission for 19 homes under a separate bid Picture: Google Maps - Credit: Archant

Plans for 171 new homes in a single rural settlement have been recommended for refusal.

Lowestoft-based Badger Building wants to build 71 houses off Yarmouth Road in Ormesby. Picture: Google Maps. - Credit: Archant

The proposals relate to three sites comprising a new estate in Scratby, and two developments in Ormesby - the two villages being part of the same parish.

Two of the sites are being put forward by Lowestoft-based Badger Building which wants to build 67-homes on a former PYO field on the main A149 Coast Road in Scratby, and 71 off Yarmouth Road close to Willow Farm in Ormesby.

The third application is for land off Foster Close on land belonging to a private garden in Station Road, Ormesby.

In all three cases officers at Great Yarmouth Borough Council are advising the development control committee to refuse the schemes when it meets on Wednesday (November 11).

A homeowner is bidding for 33 houses behind Beechcroft in Station Road, Ormesby Picture: Google Maps - Credit: Archant

At Scratby more than 120 have signed an online petition objecting to the estate.

MORE: Village homes plans deferred after claims of ‘disruption, anxiety and stress’ to residentsConcerns span the impact on services and village life, a lack of infrastructure, and worries about traffic on an already busy main road.

Meanwhile, 500 letters have been circulated by a newly-formed residents’ group uging people to have their say.

The estate was recommended for refusal last month but members wanted to see for themselves the highways’ issue and consider the calming measures being put forward with the applicant keen to see it brought back to committee “swiftly.”

Scratby beach during the summer. People objecting to Badger Building's plans for 67 homes say the village is a holiday destination and that the new estate would erode its character and put pressure on already busy services and roads Picture: Liz Coates - Credit: Archant

There is already an outline approval for 19 homes on part of the site.

Peter Holley, of Nightingale Close, Scratby, said some 200 people had ojected by writing letters and signing online and paper petitions.

Having moved up from Kent where a similar “building bonanza” had destroyed rural life with houses “plonked” all around leading to congestion and queues on once quiet lanes, he said he was keen to rally local people to have their say.

“Where are all these people going to work?” he said.

“They are boxing themselves in for a future problem if they allow this building bonanza.”

The land is said to be beyond the development limits of the village and relatively remote.

Another proposal for 71 homes off Yarmouth Road, Ormesby, also from Badger Building, has drawn “substantial opposition.”

Officers are advising refusal saying the scheme is contrary to a string of policies and that any benefits outweigh the harm.

The 33 homes in Foster Close at Beechcroft are also being flagged for refusal because they are contrary to the develpment plan and “not required”, the papers say.

All three sites are on agricultural land described as Grade 1.

The virtual meeting is at 4pm.