Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Firefighters rescue deer stuck in railings in Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 15:03 02 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:03 02 May 2019

A deer, similar to this one, was stuck in railings in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Chris Bishop

A deer, similar to this one, was stuck in railings in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

A deer had to be rescued by a fire crew after it got stuck in railings in the middle of a Norfolk town.

Firefighters were called to the incident in Great Yarmouth at 12.42 today (May 2).

The rescue happened on Friars' Lane, where the fire station is located.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said: “An appliance from Great Yarmouth rescued a deer stuck in bars.

“It was released using small gear.”

You may also want to watch:

The drama was all over in eight minutes.

Deer sometimes run headfirst into fences, gates or railings but are unable to reverse and get stuck.

Did you see what happened?

Email reporter Daniel Hickey at daniel.hickey@archant.co.uk

Most Read

Major development of more than 700 homes planned as ‘natural extension’ to seaside village

Persimmon Homes is looking to build 725 homes in Caister close to where it is already building 190 at Beauchamp Grange Picture: Persimmon Homes

Inquest opens into death of builder

A man died at his home in Prince's Road, Great Yarmouth, after engaging in auto-erotic asphyxiation, an inquest has heard. Picture; Google

Motorists face delays during rush hour after Haven Bridge is closed

Haven Bridge was closed after a lorry spilt half a tonne of stones. Photo: George Ryan

Dealer involved in supplying thousands of pounds worth of drugs ordered to pay back just £467

Sonny Patience, 21, from London, was jailed for four years for supplying crack cocaine and heroin in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Norfolk Police

Danny Boyle tells the Hollywood Reporter of his love for Norfolk town

Film director Danny Boyle, right, speaks to the 6000 extras on Gorleston beach during filming, introducing two actors, Himesh Patel, the singer, and his manager played by Joel Fry (in green). Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Major development of more than 700 homes planned as ‘natural extension’ to seaside village

Persimmon Homes is looking to build 725 homes in Caister close to where it is already building 190 at Beauchamp Grange Picture: Persimmon Homes

Inquest opens into death of builder

A man died at his home in Prince's Road, Great Yarmouth, after engaging in auto-erotic asphyxiation, an inquest has heard. Picture; Google

Motorists face delays during rush hour after Haven Bridge is closed

Haven Bridge was closed after a lorry spilt half a tonne of stones. Photo: George Ryan

Dealer involved in supplying thousands of pounds worth of drugs ordered to pay back just £467

Sonny Patience, 21, from London, was jailed for four years for supplying crack cocaine and heroin in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Norfolk Police

Danny Boyle tells the Hollywood Reporter of his love for Norfolk town

Film director Danny Boyle, right, speaks to the 6000 extras on Gorleston beach during filming, introducing two actors, Himesh Patel, the singer, and his manager played by Joel Fry (in green). Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Seaside village bucking closure trend could be Norfolk pub capital

The Gate pub is one of the many watering holes in Caister Picture: Nick Butcher

Firefighters rescue deer stuck in railings in Great Yarmouth

A deer, similar to this one, was stuck in railings in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Chris Bishop

‘It is a special place’ - new bid to restore beach and secure teetering cafe for summer season

Sand is being moved on the beach at Winterton to protect vulnerable areas and the Dunes cafe seen in the background Picture: Liz Coates

Investigation ongoing into spate of van thefts

23 Mercedes Sprinter vans have been stolen in the Great Yarmouth, Broadland, South Norfolk and Kings Lynn areas since the start of the year.

Rescue dog with ‘so much love to give’ seeks forever home

Sugar needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists