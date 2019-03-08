Firefighters rescue deer stuck in railings in Great Yarmouth

A deer, similar to this one, was stuck in railings in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

A deer had to be rescued by a fire crew after it got stuck in railings in the middle of a Norfolk town.

Firefighters were called to the incident in Great Yarmouth at 12.42 today (May 2).

The rescue happened on Friars' Lane, where the fire station is located.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said: “An appliance from Great Yarmouth rescued a deer stuck in bars.

“It was released using small gear.”

The drama was all over in eight minutes.

Deer sometimes run headfirst into fences, gates or railings but are unable to reverse and get stuck.

