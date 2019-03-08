Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Delays expected in Great Yarmouth as police escort abnormal load

PUBLISHED: 13:01 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:25 01 August 2019

Police will escort a vehicle carrying an abnormal load in Great Yarmouth on August 2. PIC: James Bass.

Police will escort a vehicle carrying an abnormal load in Great Yarmouth on August 2. PIC: James Bass.

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

Motorists are being warned they could face delays as an abnormal load is transported through Norfolk.

Police will escort a vehicle carrying ship spares weighing 44,000kg along the A47 and through a number of roads in Great Yarmouth on Friday (August 2).

Routes affected by the escort include Pasteur Road, Bridge Road, the Haven Bridge, Hall Quay, South Quay, Southgates Road, South Denes Road and South Beach Parade.

You may also want to watch:

Delays can be expected along these routes.

Most Read

Concerns over chlorine leak at Haven holiday park spark emergency response

The pool at Haven Seashore Holiday Park in Great Yarmouth has been closed for the second time. Picture: Nick Butcher.

Man stabbed in Great Yarmouth graveyard

A man has been stabbed in the chest in Great Yarmouth churchyard Picture: Archant

Sticky road surface near beach catches out sunseekers

People have been complaining about the sticky road surface at Gorleston beach Picture: Google Maps

Warning for thunderstorms, lightning strikes and heavy rain brought forward

A dramatic photo of lightning during the storm. Photo: Brad Damms

Yarmouth dad ‘shocked’ at daughter’s suspicious death

Lerwick, Shetland Islands. Picture: Balou46/Wikimedia

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Concerns over chlorine leak at Haven holiday park spark emergency response

The pool at Haven Seashore Holiday Park in Great Yarmouth has been closed for the second time. Picture: Nick Butcher.

Man stabbed in Great Yarmouth graveyard

A man has been stabbed in the chest in Great Yarmouth churchyard Picture: Archant

Sticky road surface near beach catches out sunseekers

People have been complaining about the sticky road surface at Gorleston beach Picture: Google Maps

Warning for thunderstorms, lightning strikes and heavy rain brought forward

A dramatic photo of lightning during the storm. Photo: Brad Damms

Yarmouth dad ‘shocked’ at daughter’s suspicious death

Lerwick, Shetland Islands. Picture: Balou46/Wikimedia

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Profits tank at car dealership as Brexit squeezes margins

Pertwee & Back Limited, Gapton Hall Road, Great Yarmouth, has said it is having a difficult year. Picture: James Bass

Holiday park pool closed for second time to allow for safety checks

The pool at Haven Seashore Holiday Park in Great Yarmouth has been closed for the second time. Picture: Nick Butcher.

Delays expected in Great Yarmouth as police escort abnormal load

Police will escort a vehicle carrying an abnormal load in Great Yarmouth on August 2. PIC: James Bass.

‘I was scared to death’ - Witnesses describe moment car crashes on Yarmouth road

Emergency services were called after a car crashed into two others on York Road in Great Yarmouth on July 31. Picture: Joleen Azevado.

Inquest opens into death of 33-year-old offshore rigger

Carrow House. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists