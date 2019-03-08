Delays expected in Great Yarmouth as police escort abnormal load
PUBLISHED: 13:01 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:25 01 August 2019
Motorists are being warned they could face delays as an abnormal load is transported through Norfolk.
Police will escort a vehicle carrying ship spares weighing 44,000kg along the A47 and through a number of roads in Great Yarmouth on Friday (August 2).
Routes affected by the escort include Pasteur Road, Bridge Road, the Haven Bridge, Hall Quay, South Quay, Southgates Road, South Denes Road and South Beach Parade.
Delays can be expected along these routes.
