Faulty level crossing gate blocks Norfolk road

A level crossing in Lingwood has stuck, blocking Chapel Road, on May 21. Picture: Google Maps. Archant

A faulty level crossing has blocked a road in a Norfolk village.

The @networkrail Level Crossing gates at Chapel Road, Lingwood, Norfolk are stuck in the closed position



Chapel Road is blocked until further notice @NorfolkPolice @BTP pic.twitter.com/47DJp50c9a — BTP East Anglia (@BTPEAnglia) May 21, 2019

The Network Rail crossing gates at Chapel Road in Lingwood are stuck in the closed position, British Transport Police have said.

Chapel Road is blocked until further notice.

More to follow...

