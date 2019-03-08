Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Disabled people face 'shocking' delays for aids and facilities to be installed

PUBLISHED: 10:51 02 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:51 02 May 2019

Disabled people across the Great Yarmouth Borough are facing delays to have support equipment installed. Picture: Submitted

Disabled people across the Great Yarmouth Borough are facing delays to have support equipment installed. Picture: Submitted

Archant

A disability support group has called on a council to speed up after it failed to meet targets around installing vital equipment into people’s homes.

Wayne Chivers, 52, has had a ramp and toilet fitted in his home to make it more disabled friendly for himself. Picture: Joe NortonWayne Chivers, 52, has had a ramp and toilet fitted in his home to make it more disabled friendly for himself. Picture: Joe Norton

As a result of the missed targets, people across the Great Yarmouth borough are facing delays to have access ramps, wet rooms and stair lifts fitted into their houses.

The founder of Care for Carers has described the hold-up on the work funded by disabled facilities grants (DFG) as “shocking”.

Councils in Norfolk are expected to meet the 240-day target - set by Norfolk County Council - when installing the equipment into homes, but in the last two quarters of 2018/19, Great Yarmouth Borough Council has failed to do so.

A report on key performance indicators showed that in third quarter of 2018/19, it took the authority on average 280 days - a delay of more than a month - to complete all of the work requested in that quarter.

An example of some of the mobility equipment which is available through a disabled facility grant. Picture: Joe NortonAn example of some of the mobility equipment which is available through a disabled facility grant. Picture: Joe Norton

In the final quarter it took the council 249 days to complete the work.

Peter Rowley, 74, founder of disability support group Care for Carers, has called on Great Yarmouth Borough Council to improve the delay.

“It is not fair people are waiting longer than they should for this kind of work,” he said.

You may also want to watch:

“For a lot of people being able to remain independent and live at home is really important to them.

“To know the council is missing its targets by more than a month is shocking.”

In a statement Great Yarmouth Borough Council said its performance was well within the statutory deadline of 18 months for the completion of works.

The statement said: “At all times the council seeks to minimise the time required to complete an adaptation to ensure customers have their needs met as quickly as possible.

“The pace of completions is subject to contractor availability and, for the very largest works, to an individual tender process, although the council provides a housing improvement agency, Safe at Home, which helps people through the process much more swiftly by offering a contractor framework.”

In the papers, the council said staffing issues were a factor behind the delay.

Wayne Chivers, 52, from Great Yarmouth, struggles to walk due to back problems and relies on a wheelchair to move around.

He said it was “disgusting” and that some disabled people rely on the equipment to remain independent.

Most Read

Major development of more than 700 homes planned as ‘natural extension’ to seaside village

Persimmon Homes is looking to build 725 homes in Caister close to where it is already building 190 at Beauchamp Grange Picture: Persimmon Homes

Inquest opens into death of builder

A man died at his home in Prince's Road, Great Yarmouth, after engaging in auto-erotic asphyxiation, an inquest has heard. Picture; Google

Motorists face delays during rush hour after Haven Bridge is closed

Haven Bridge was closed after a lorry spilt half a tonne of stones. Photo: George Ryan

Dealer involved in supplying thousands of pounds worth of drugs ordered to pay back just £467

Sonny Patience, 21, from London, was jailed for four years for supplying crack cocaine and heroin in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Norfolk Police

Danny Boyle tells the Hollywood Reporter of his love for Norfolk town

Film director Danny Boyle, right, speaks to the 6000 extras on Gorleston beach during filming, introducing two actors, Himesh Patel, the singer, and his manager played by Joel Fry (in green). Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Major development of more than 700 homes planned as ‘natural extension’ to seaside village

Persimmon Homes is looking to build 725 homes in Caister close to where it is already building 190 at Beauchamp Grange Picture: Persimmon Homes

Inquest opens into death of builder

A man died at his home in Prince's Road, Great Yarmouth, after engaging in auto-erotic asphyxiation, an inquest has heard. Picture; Google

Motorists face delays during rush hour after Haven Bridge is closed

Haven Bridge was closed after a lorry spilt half a tonne of stones. Photo: George Ryan

Dealer involved in supplying thousands of pounds worth of drugs ordered to pay back just £467

Sonny Patience, 21, from London, was jailed for four years for supplying crack cocaine and heroin in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Norfolk Police

Danny Boyle tells the Hollywood Reporter of his love for Norfolk town

Film director Danny Boyle, right, speaks to the 6000 extras on Gorleston beach during filming, introducing two actors, Himesh Patel, the singer, and his manager played by Joel Fry (in green). Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Disabled people face ‘shocking’ delays for aids and facilities to be installed

Disabled people across the Great Yarmouth Borough are facing delays to have support equipment installed. Picture: Submitted

Local elections 2019 - the answers to the burning questions on polling day

Local Elections 2018. The polling station at Greenfields Community Centre. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Fault causes train trouble for commuters

Greater Anglia Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2016

Quarter of Norfolk cancer patients waited more than two months for treatment in NHS ‘hidden crisis’

BMA council chairman, Dr Chaand Nagpaul. Photo: BMA

Off-shore wind giant heads to Norwich to source suppliers

Susan Falch-Lovesey, local liaison officer and skills champion, Norfolk Vanguard and Boreas. Picture: ALAN O'NEILL CHPV MEDIA SERVICES
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists