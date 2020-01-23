Delays on A47 after truck plunges into ditch

A truck left the road on the A47 Acle Straight ending up in a ditch. Recovery is likely to cause disruption on the single-carriageway stretch Picture: Liz Coates Archant

Delays are expected on the A47 this morning after a truck veered off the road into a ditch.

Two recovery vehicles have been on stand-by on the Acle Straight waiting for the rush hour to die down and begin the process of removing the vehicle.

Emergency services rushed to the scene at around 11.10pm on Wednesday (January 22).

Three fire crews were called from Acle, Great Yarmouth, and Gorleston, to make the scene safe.

The last crew left the scene at 12.20am.

A police spokesman said the driver was checked over by an ambulance crew but was not injured.

Recovery could require a lane-closure in which case police officers will be needed to manage traffic.

The incident took place at the Acle end of the single-carriageway stretch on the Yarmouth-bound side.

