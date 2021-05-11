New dessert restaurant opens in Great Yarmouth

Published: 3:59 PM May 11, 2021

Delightful Desserts, a new cafe/restaurant on Regent Street in Great Yarmouth, will open to indoor dining on May 17. - Credit: Submitted

A new dessert cafe will throw open its doors to sitting customers in Great Yarmouth next week.

Delightful Desserts, on Regent Street, which opened last month for takeaway and delivery service, sells ice cream, waffles, crepes, cookie doughs, doughnuts, hot drinks and milkshakes.

The cafe is part of a franchise, which has 20 outlets across the UK and two in the Netherlands.

A branch opened in 2019 in Norwich.

Management at the cafe have said there will be seating for 20 customers from Monday (May 17) when lockdown restrictions are further loosened across England.

They added: "Great Yarmouth has a variety of different people, with both locals and holidaymakers.

"The team is delighted to be able to serve and fulfil the sweet cravings of the Great Yarmouth people."

The diner has also recently launched a selection of vegan choices.

Opening hours from Monday, May 17, will be 11am to 11pm.



