News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Deliveroo to launch in Great Yarmouth with 45 restaurants signed up

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 10:16 AM April 15, 2021   
Deliveroo motorbike riders in Norwich. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Deliveroo is launching in Great Yarmouth on Thursday (April 15). - Credit: copyright ARCHANT 2017

Food delivery company Deliveroo is launching in Great Yarmouth.

Among the 45 restaurants available on the app from Thursday (April 15) are local businesses including Istanbul Kebab and Pizza House, the Olive Garden in Gorleston and Bombay Nite, as well as the franchises Burger King, Frankie and Benny's, KFC, Papa John's and Subway.

Swiss Cottage residents have complained about Deliveroo. Picture: David Davies/PA

The company is looking for up to 50 couriers to work around Great Yarmouth. - Credit: PA

Deliveroo is looking for up to 50 people in Great Yarmouth to become couriers.

The company announced in January it was looking to reach 100 more towns and cities as demand for its delivery service soared during the pandemic.

Here is a list of all the restaurants currently available on the app:

You may also want to watch:

  • Burger King

  • Frankie & Benny's

  • KFC

  • KFC

  • Papa John's

  • Subway - High Street

  • Subway - King Street

  • Istanbul Kebab & Pizza House

  • A1 Fish & Food @ Rumbold arms

  • Boca Mexican

  • Bombay Nite

  • Bone Jam

  • Bushells Bakery 

  • Dearnos Market Chips

  • Devonly Pies

  • Ellamés Regent Road Bistro

  • Family Kebab & Pizzaria

  • Fryers Delight 

  • Ginger Kitchens

  • Ginger Kitchens Breakfast

  • IJustWannaCandy

  • IJustWannaTreatUS

  • In The Mix

  • Jaipur Restaurant

  • Juicy Lucy's

  • Kick Ass Burrito

  • Lekthai Thai Restaurant

  • Lion & Herring Fish Bar

  • Lou's

  • Luck Lust Liquor & Grinds

  • Mandarin House Chinese

  • Nicky's Cafe Diner

  • Nobbys

  • Olive Garden Gorleston-On-Sea

  • PHR

  • Puddo

  • Savoy Tandoori

  • STACKS

  • Thaali

  • The Place Cafe

  • The Queens Pies & Pizzas

  • Wing Li Chinese 

  • Wrights Restaurant

  • Yarmouth Dessert

Harrison Foster, regional director in the UK, said: "Launching in Great Yarmouth is a key milestone for Deliveroo.

Most Read

  1. 1 Delivery driver fined for 'flagrant' seafront stunt caught on CCTV
  2. 2 Drugs factory worker who hid cash under bed must pay back £42k
  3. 3 Plea to find family of 38-year-old Great Yarmouth man
  1. 4 Man staged his own kidnap to get ransom from his family
  2. 5 'We're going to be rammed' - pubs bracing for weekend revelry
  3. 6 Emergency services dealing with incident at inflatable on beach
  4. 7 New surface planned for 'muddy' track popular with walkers
  5. 8 Our verdict on the new Giant Wheel on Great Yarmouth seafront
  6. 9 Charity shops see record sales and donations after reopening
  7. 10 Driver flees after crashing into level crossing

"Great Yarmouth has a thriving foodie community and a wide range of restaurants and retailers, so we’re excited to connect them. We look forward to working with our new partners to reach a new customer base and expand their businesses.”

Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Andrew Livingstone and Shaun Gilder, who run Xanadu Tearooms at Victoria Arcade

'Completely new arcade' - Nine businesses to open in historic mall

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Michael and Ingrid McHugh

Lockdown Easing

Eight pints pulled in first three minutes as pub's 'happy hour' returns

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Craig Morrish

Investigations

Drivers delivering for Amazon have hundreds of pounds of pay withheld

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon
Pier Hotel Gorleston on April 12 2021

Lockdown Easing

Landmark seaside hotel serves 100 by midday as lockdown eases

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus