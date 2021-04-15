Deliveroo to launch in Great Yarmouth with 45 restaurants signed up
- Credit: copyright ARCHANT 2017
Food delivery company Deliveroo is launching in Great Yarmouth.
Among the 45 restaurants available on the app from Thursday (April 15) are local businesses including Istanbul Kebab and Pizza House, the Olive Garden in Gorleston and Bombay Nite, as well as the franchises Burger King, Frankie and Benny's, KFC, Papa John's and Subway.
Deliveroo is looking for up to 50 people in Great Yarmouth to become couriers.
The company announced in January it was looking to reach 100 more towns and cities as demand for its delivery service soared during the pandemic.
Here is a list of all the restaurants currently available on the app:
Burger King
Frankie & Benny's
KFC
Papa John's
Subway - High Street
Subway - King Street
Istanbul Kebab & Pizza House
A1 Fish & Food @ Rumbold arms
Boca Mexican
Bombay Nite
Bone Jam
Bushells Bakery
Dearnos Market Chips
Devonly Pies
Ellamés Regent Road Bistro
Family Kebab & Pizzaria
Fryers Delight
Ginger Kitchens
Ginger Kitchens Breakfast
IJustWannaCandy
IJustWannaTreatUS
In The Mix
Jaipur Restaurant
Juicy Lucy's
Kick Ass Burrito
Lekthai Thai Restaurant
Lion & Herring Fish Bar
Lou's
Luck Lust Liquor & Grinds
Mandarin House Chinese
Nicky's Cafe Diner
Nobbys
Olive Garden Gorleston-On-Sea
PHR
Puddo
Savoy Tandoori
STACKS
Thaali
The Place Cafe
The Queens Pies & Pizzas
Wing Li Chinese
Wrights Restaurant
Yarmouth Dessert
Harrison Foster, regional director in the UK, said: "Launching in Great Yarmouth is a key milestone for Deliveroo.
"Great Yarmouth has a thriving foodie community and a wide range of restaurants and retailers, so we’re excited to connect them. We look forward to working with our new partners to reach a new customer base and expand their businesses.”