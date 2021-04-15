Published: 10:16 AM April 15, 2021

Food delivery company Deliveroo is launching in Great Yarmouth.

Among the 45 restaurants available on the app from Thursday (April 15) are local businesses including Istanbul Kebab and Pizza House, the Olive Garden in Gorleston and Bombay Nite, as well as the franchises Burger King, Frankie and Benny's, KFC, Papa John's and Subway.

The company is looking for up to 50 couriers to work around Great Yarmouth. - Credit: PA

Deliveroo is looking for up to 50 people in Great Yarmouth to become couriers.

The company announced in January it was looking to reach 100 more towns and cities as demand for its delivery service soared during the pandemic.

Here is a list of all the restaurants currently available on the app:

Burger King

Frankie & Benny's

KFC

Papa John's

Subway - High Street

Subway - King Street

Istanbul Kebab & Pizza House

A1 Fish & Food @ Rumbold arms

Boca Mexican

Bombay Nite

Bone Jam

Bushells Bakery

Dearnos Market Chips

Devonly Pies

Ellamés Regent Road Bistro

Family Kebab & Pizzaria

Fryers Delight

Ginger Kitchens

Ginger Kitchens Breakfast

IJustWannaCandy

IJustWannaTreatUS

In The Mix

Jaipur Restaurant

Juicy Lucy's

Kick Ass Burrito

Lekthai Thai Restaurant

Lion & Herring Fish Bar

Lou's

Luck Lust Liquor & Grinds

Mandarin House Chinese

Nicky's Cafe Diner

Nobbys

Olive Garden Gorleston-On-Sea

PHR

Puddo

Savoy Tandoori

STACKS

Thaali

The Place Cafe

The Queens Pies & Pizzas

Wing Li Chinese

Wrights Restaurant

Yarmouth Dessert

Harrison Foster, regional director in the UK, said: "Launching in Great Yarmouth is a key milestone for Deliveroo.

"Great Yarmouth has a thriving foodie community and a wide range of restaurants and retailers, so we’re excited to connect them. We look forward to working with our new partners to reach a new customer base and expand their businesses.”