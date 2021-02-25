Deliveroo to launch in Great Yarmouth as demand soars during pandemic

Published: 9:34 AM February 25, 2021

Deliveroo has announced it is launching in Great Yarmouth and looking for couriers. - Credit: copyright ARCHANT 2017

Food delivery company Deliveroo is on the lookout for couriers in Great Yarmouth, where the service is due to launch later next month.

The company announced in January it was looking to reach 100 more towns and cities as demand for its delivery service soared during the pandemic.

Although not included in the list announced at the time, the company has revealed it is expanding into Great Yarmouth and wanting to take on riders, often cyclists, to deliver food from restaurants and grocery retailers to customers ordering at the touch of a button.

The work is being billed as "a great opportunity for people who have other commitments, such as existing work or students who are looking for flexible work to fit around study".

"It is also a good way to keep fit and earn money at the same time," a statement said.

The company says it has seen rider demand soar this year and now works with 50,000 riders across the UK.

It adds: "Rider satisfaction has never been as high, in part due to the vital role that riders are carrying out in their communities as ‘key workers’ and the strong public support they have received during the pandemic."

To keep riders safe while out on the road, the company offers all riders free medical insurance as well as free training courses for riders and their families.

Harrison Foster, Deliveroo’s UK regional director, said: “We’ve seen a huge demand for Deliveroo in Great Yarmouth and we’re excited to be launching next month.

"We’re really excited to be creating new work opportunities for local people.

“The team is looking for people with passion, drive and great customer service who are seeking the added benefit of flexible work among other perks."

Deliveroo customers have the option to schedule orders via the app up to one day in advance or receive food as soon as possible from independent eateries, traditional takeaways, high-quality chain restaurants, supermarkets and food and grocery retailers.

Deliveroo says its arrival in Great Yarmouth will be "a major boost" to local businesses, who will be able to reach new customers and grow their offering through delivery.