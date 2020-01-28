Search

Seafront leisure centre to be levelled within three months

PUBLISHED: 16:52 28 January 2020

A new picture of Great Yarmouth's replacement Marina Centre as it would look at night Picture: GYBC

A new picture of Great Yarmouth's replacement Marina Centre as it would look at night Picture: GYBC

Wrecking teams are poised to tear down a seafront leisure centre deemed too big and old for modern life.

Great Yarmouth Marina Centre is being prepared for demolition. The pool has been emptied and a timetable agreed Picture: Liz CoatesGreat Yarmouth Marina Centre is being prepared for demolition. The pool has been emptied and a timetable agreed Picture: Liz Coates

Contractors will be on site from Monday (February 3) at Great Yarmouth's Marina Centre, and say it will be levelled within three months.

After two weeks of site set-up the sprawling complex - once hailed as the answer to Yarmouth's tourism needs - will be cleared ending four decades on the Golden Mile.

Construction of the replacement £26m water and leisure park will begin in late spring ready for Summer 2021.

Material from the old centre will be re-used as part of the groundworks.

The tropical leisure pool at Great Yarmouth's now closed Marina Centre has been drained ahead of demolition Picture: GYBCThe tropical leisure pool at Great Yarmouth's now closed Marina Centre has been drained ahead of demolition Picture: GYBC

In a statement the leaders of the main political groups Carl Smith and Trevor Wainwright, said the start of on-site works was "hugely exciting".

They said "The impressive new Marina Centre will be a game-changer, acting as both a catalyst for potential further investment and an important hub to support community health, well-being, and fitness.

"The old Marina Centre was great in its day but has come to the end of its life, and its redevelopment is an exciting new beginning as part of our regeneration ambitions for the seafront and wider borough.

A video has been released giving people the chance to walk through the new leisure centre being tipped as Great Yarmouth's new anchor attraction Picture: GYBCA video has been released giving people the chance to walk through the new leisure centre being tipped as Great Yarmouth's new anchor attraction Picture: GYBC

"This is about the future: the sort of facility we want our children and grandchildren to have and enjoy.

"Over the coming months, we're sure that residents and visitors will watch with interest as the site is carefully levelled and cleared, opening up long-hidden views, and the new state-of-the-art landmark facility takes shape, benefitting the seafront and whole borough for up to 40 years."

The new complex will include a six-lane 25m pool with full disabled access and suitable for competitions and galas, a confidence water area and learner pool with moveable floor, leisure water with fun play features, two water flumes, and a splash pad.

There will also be a health suite with sauna, steam and spa, 100-station health and fitness gym with views to the sea, four-court multi-purpose sports hall, fitness and spin studios, indoor climbing zone for all ages, and a café with fabulous views to the beach.

A video has been released giving people the chance to walk through the new leisure centre being tipped as Great Yarmouth's new anchor attraction Picture: GYBCA video has been released giving people the chance to walk through the new leisure centre being tipped as Great Yarmouth's new anchor attraction Picture: GYBC

Building work will be screened by wooden hoardings telling the story of the project and the seafront, including photos from across the decades.

A video has been released giving people the chance to walk through the new leisure centre being tipped as Great Yarmouth's new anchor attraction Picture: GYBCA video has been released giving people the chance to walk through the new leisure centre being tipped as Great Yarmouth's new anchor attraction Picture: GYBC

Great Yarmouth Marina Centre is being prepared for demolition. The pool has been emptied but a timetable has yet to be agreed Picture: Liz CoatesGreat Yarmouth Marina Centre is being prepared for demolition. The pool has been emptied but a timetable has yet to be agreed Picture: Liz Coates

Great Yarmouth Marina Centre is being prepared for demolition. The pool has been emptied but a timetable has yet to be agreed Picture: Liz CoatesGreat Yarmouth Marina Centre is being prepared for demolition. The pool has been emptied but a timetable has yet to be agreed Picture: Liz Coates

Great Yarmouth Marina Centre is being prepared for demolition and will be levelled within three months Picture: Liz CoatesGreat Yarmouth Marina Centre is being prepared for demolition and will be levelled within three months Picture: Liz Coates

