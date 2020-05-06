Video

Going, going, nearly gone: The demolition of seafront leisure centre in pictures

Machinery at work demolishing the Marina Centre at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2020

The demolition of Great Yarmouth’s landmark Marina Centre has continued during lockdown.

With just the odd dog walker or jogger to report on its progress the predicted concerns about noise, dust and the effect on the tourism industry have crumbled to nothing, much like the building itself.

The deserted Golden Mile is looking very different without the sprawling building, now a shell of what it once was.

In its place a modern new complex is set to spring up, complete with swirling flumes and uninterrupted views of the resort’s greatest asset - its wide golden sands.

In a statement, Great Yarmouth Borough Council said: “The Government has been clear that building work can continue during this time, providing contractors follow appropriate additional health and safety measures, to help support business and the economy.

“The demolition of the Marina Centre has continued over the past weeks as we move forward with this once-in-a-generation investment for the borough.

“The contractor McFletch has advised that they are able to continue works for the time being by changing some working methods, although they continue to review and monitor the situation day to day.

“With the old building now reduced to a shell, work is focussing on folding in the external walls.

“As the availability of hoarding boards during the lockdown period has been an issue, they are using Herras fencing for boundary safety and security.

“Wooden hoardings will be put up when materials become available again. Meanwhile, the project team is progressing through the procurement process to appoint a main contractor this summer.”

