Demolition of town's seafront leisure centre finally begins
PUBLISHED: 15:23 20 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:23 20 February 2020
Archant
Wrecking teams have moved in on a seafront leisure centre as the first stages of demolition work finally begin.
Great Yarmouth's Marina Centre, which is being redeveloped as part of the town's "regeneration ambitions", will be ready by Summer 2021.
The council have called it "a game changer".
For the past two weeks, contractors have been setting up demolition infrastructure, but today marked the beginning of the formal wrecking process.
Bystanders watched as cranes lifted heavy equipment - a slow start to a levelling process that is due to be completed in just three months.
Great Yarmouth Borough Council plans to use material from the old centre as part of the new centre's groundworks.
They have revealed that the new complex will include a six-lane 25m pool with full disabled access, a health suite with sauna and spa, and a fitness gym with stunning views to the sea.