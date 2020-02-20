Search

Advanced search

Demolition of town's seafront leisure centre finally begins

PUBLISHED: 15:23 20 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:23 20 February 2020

Works begin at Great Yarmouth's Marina Centre - with the site due to be levelled in just three months. PHOTO: Sarah Burgess

Works begin at Great Yarmouth's Marina Centre - with the site due to be levelled in just three months. PHOTO: Sarah Burgess

Archant

Wrecking teams have moved in on a seafront leisure centre as the first stages of demolition work finally begin.

Works begin at Great Yarmouth's Marina Centre - with the site due to be levelled in just three months. PHOTO: Sarah BurgessWorks begin at Great Yarmouth's Marina Centre - with the site due to be levelled in just three months. PHOTO: Sarah Burgess

Great Yarmouth's Marina Centre, which is being redeveloped as part of the town's "regeneration ambitions", will be ready by Summer 2021.

You may also want to watch:

The council have called it "a game changer".

For the past two weeks, contractors have been setting up demolition infrastructure, but today marked the beginning of the formal wrecking process.

Bystanders watched as cranes lifted heavy equipment - a slow start to a levelling process that is due to be completed in just three months.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council plans to use material from the old centre as part of the new centre's groundworks.

They have revealed that the new complex will include a six-lane  25m pool with full disabled access, a health suite with sauna and spa, and a fitness gym with stunning views to the sea.

Most Read

Taxi company collapses into administration

A fleet of cabs from Anglia Taxis pictured in 2006. Photo: Bill Darnell.

Pair jailed for ‘significant roles’ dealing drugs

Alfie Cusack, 25, of Southtown Road, Great Yarmouth, has been jailed for dealing drugs. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Coastal holiday parks set for £3.3m revamp

Breydon Water Holiday Park is one of six resorts along the Norfolk coast being revamped as part of a £3.3m investment. Picture: Parkdean Resorts.

Final Beales department stores to shut after no buyer is found

The final 11 Beales department stores in the country are set to shut, putting hundreds of jobs at risk.. Pic: Archant

‘Racing against time’ - preparations accelerate for arrival of new £500,000 ride

Albert Jones, Managing Director at Pleasure Beach Great Yarmouth, in front of the Mulan ride which was removed last year after more than 20 years. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Most Read

Taxi company collapses into administration

A fleet of cabs from Anglia Taxis pictured in 2006. Photo: Bill Darnell.

Pair jailed for ‘significant roles’ dealing drugs

Alfie Cusack, 25, of Southtown Road, Great Yarmouth, has been jailed for dealing drugs. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Coastal holiday parks set for £3.3m revamp

Breydon Water Holiday Park is one of six resorts along the Norfolk coast being revamped as part of a £3.3m investment. Picture: Parkdean Resorts.

Final Beales department stores to shut after no buyer is found

The final 11 Beales department stores in the country are set to shut, putting hundreds of jobs at risk.. Pic: Archant

‘Racing against time’ - preparations accelerate for arrival of new £500,000 ride

Albert Jones, Managing Director at Pleasure Beach Great Yarmouth, in front of the Mulan ride which was removed last year after more than 20 years. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Demolition of town’s seafront leisure centre finally begins

Works begin at Great Yarmouth's Marina Centre - with the site due to be levelled in just three months. PHOTO: Sarah Burgess

Worker set to lose job after boss caught drug driving

Ordnance Road, in Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: Google

Holiday home conversion bid for village tearoom

A former tearoom and bakery on Mautby Lane, in Mautby, could be converted into a one-bedroom holiday let. Picture: Google Maps.

Taxi company survives after sale

A fleet of cabs from Anglia Taxis pictured in 2006. Photo: Bill Darnell.

NHS staff report morale boost but there are still concerns over staffing levels

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn has received £610,000 worth of funding for a new digital prescription service. Photo: Ian Burt
Drive 24