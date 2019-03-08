Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

'A Yarmouth person through and through' - Wife pays tribute to bowls stalwart

PUBLISHED: 11:25 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:42 23 May 2019

Derek Webster has been awarded a British Empire Medal in the New Years Honours list.

Derek Webster has been awarded a British Empire Medal in the New Years Honours list.

A wife and daughter have paid tribute to the man known as the face of bowls in Great Yarmouth.

Derek Webster in the quarter finals of the men pairs at the Great Yarmouth Festival of Bowls in 2005. Picture: Angela SharpeDerek Webster in the quarter finals of the men pairs at the Great Yarmouth Festival of Bowls in 2005. Picture: Angela Sharpe

Derek Webster, 85, of Lichfield Road, died on Friday (May 17) at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

He was most well-known as manager of the town's Festival of Bowls, a role he held for 25 years during which the event was transformed from a local competition to one of the largest in the country.

His wife of 57 years, Irene, said: "He was a Yarmouth person through and through."

Mr Webster was born and bred in the town.

Derek Webster with his collection of Yarmouth bowls festival programmes. He is looking for memorabilia from past events. Photo: Nick Butcher Copy: Miles Jermy For: GYM EDP pics © 2007 (01603) 772434Derek Webster with his collection of Yarmouth bowls festival programmes. He is looking for memorabilia from past events. Photo: Nick Butcher Copy: Miles Jermy For: GYM EDP pics © 2007 (01603) 772434

He was bombed out of the Rows four times during the Second World War and once saw a bomb drop on Kay's supermarket on the corner of Nottingham Way.

His first job was sweeping up at a sweet factory where payment was a jar of broken sweets.

He was refused national service because he had lost the sight in his right eye in a childhood accident.

The Websters ran newsagents along the seafront for 40 years before they took over the Rumbold Arms on Southtown Road.

Minute silence held for Derek WebstwrMinute silence held for Derek Webstwr

When the pair switched jobs again to run a fish and chip shop on Barkers Road, Mr Webster had more time and started managing the bowls tournament.

He had started sponsoring the festival in 1974 and retired as its manager last September.

The annual tournament - which runs for four weeks starting on the August Bank Holiday weekend - began in 1945.

Mr Webster's proudest achievement was in 2014 when he received the British Empire Medal (BEM) for his services to bowls and to local charities.

You may also want to watch:

His wife, 74, said: "He lived for this town. Great Yarmouth meant everything to Derek.

"He was a great family man, he would do anything to help people if he could."

His daughter, Annette, 56, said: "He worshipped the ground his family walked on.

"He was proud of what he achieved with the bowls.

"People don't realise the amount of time and effort he put into it, he used to get up at 3 or 4 in the morning.

"I am proud to be Derek Webster's daughter," she said.

Mr Webster is survived by his wife and daughter, grandchildren Hannah, 28, and Nicholas, 25, and his two-year-old great-grandson Nyle.

Funeral arrangements are yet to me made.

Most Read

‘Everyone is gutted’ - heartbreak over restaurant closure

The Ambitions restaurant at Yarmouth College which is closing Picture: supplied

Type one diabetic went more than three days without insulin before he was found dead at care home

Sapphire House care home in Bradwell where James Delaney 37, was found dead on July 28, 2018. Picture: Google Maps

‘The world was crashing down’ - Father describes heartbreak after eight-month-old son diagnosed with cancer

A Bradwell family is raising £50,000 for their nine-month-old son Oakley Cutajar who has been diagnosed with a rare form of childhood cancer. Picture: Courtesy of the Cutajar family.

A new seaside restaurant is bringing ‘something different’ to the coast

Coast Pizza is opening on Gorleston's lower prom on May 31 Picture: Coast Pizza

Man arrested for possessing gun after Great Yarmouth assault

Two men have been arrested after an assault in Great Yarmouth. Photo: James Bass.

Most Read

‘Everyone is gutted’ - heartbreak over restaurant closure

The Ambitions restaurant at Yarmouth College which is closing Picture: supplied

Type one diabetic went more than three days without insulin before he was found dead at care home

Sapphire House care home in Bradwell where James Delaney 37, was found dead on July 28, 2018. Picture: Google Maps

‘The world was crashing down’ - Father describes heartbreak after eight-month-old son diagnosed with cancer

A Bradwell family is raising £50,000 for their nine-month-old son Oakley Cutajar who has been diagnosed with a rare form of childhood cancer. Picture: Courtesy of the Cutajar family.

A new seaside restaurant is bringing ‘something different’ to the coast

Coast Pizza is opening on Gorleston's lower prom on May 31 Picture: Coast Pizza

Man arrested for possessing gun after Great Yarmouth assault

Two men have been arrested after an assault in Great Yarmouth. Photo: James Bass.

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Great Yarmouth Town name Rob McCombe as new manager

Former Norwich CEYMS manager Rob McCombe is the new man in charge at Great Yarmouth Town Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

‘A Yarmouth person through and through’ - Wife pays tribute to bowls stalwart

Derek Webster has been awarded a British Empire Medal in the New Years Honours list.

Feline friends ‘watch other cats come and go’ while waiting months for a home together

Sub and Symphony need a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Two new stores and work to end McDonald’s agony at retail park

Two chains new to Gapton Hall will be moving onto the retail park this summer. Meanwhile work is beginning to remodel the entrance Picture: House PR

Social media influencer calls for action after online trolls brand her ‘scruffy and fake’

Rebecca Fisher with her husband Jonny, and their daughters Elsa and Cleo. Mrs Fisher blogs under the name The Coastal Mummy. Picture: FISHER FAMILY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists