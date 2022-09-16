News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Details for Queen's tribute service at Great Yarmouth Minster

James Weeds

Published: 2:58 PM September 16, 2022
Great Yarmouth Minster was open for mourners to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Great Yarmouth Minster will be hosting a special civic service in tribute to the Queen on Sunday. - Credit: James Weeds

People in Great Yarmouth are invited to attend a service of thanksgiving and commemoration for the life and reign of the Queen.

The special civic service will take place at Great Yarmouth Minster at 6pm on Sunday, September 18.

The service will be led by the Revd Simon Ward, with readings by the deputy lieutenant of Norfolk Jane Cator and Great Yarmouth Borough mayor Graham Plant.

The sermon and blessing will be given by the Bishop of Thetford, the Rt Revd Alan Winton.

The service is free to attend and tickets are not required. Those attending are advised to wear clothing in keeping with the national period of mourning.

The service will include a minute’s silence. Separately, a National Moment of Reflection will be observed at 8pm on Sunday and the public are invited to mark this at home or in their local communities.

Great Yarmouth Minster will also be holding eucharist at 11am on Sunday.

