Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man arrested while drunk tries to bite police officer

PUBLISHED: 15:45 16 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:45 16 August 2019

A man tried to bite a police officer in Great Yarmouth on August 15. Picture: Archant Library

A man tried to bite a police officer in Great Yarmouth on August 15. Picture: Archant Library

Archant

A man arrested while drunk in a public place tried to bite a police officer.

Norfolk Police said the man was arrested for breaching a criminal behaviour order as he was drunk in a public place.

The incident happened in Great Yarmouth on Thursday (August 15).

The police tweeted: "He didn't take it too well and started to try to bite us as well as spit at us.

"Thankfully no injuries and the male is now safely in custody."

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Headteacher of top-rated specialist school banned from driving

Eaton Hall Specialist Academy in Eaton, near Norwich. Picture Google.

‘It couldn’t have happened at a worse time’ - owner devastated after diner ransacked by thieves

Hollywood Diner in Hemsby was burgled between Sunday night and Monday morning. Picture: Hollywood Diner

Family tribute to much-loved mother of five as police continue to question murder suspect

Two people have appeared in court in connection with the murder of Linda Rainey. Picture: Norfolk Police

Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after death of 60-year-old who fell down stairs

Two people have been arrested after Linda Rainey died from falling down the stairs. Credit: Google Maps

Pub manager banned from driving after speeding twice in Range Rover Sport

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Headteacher of top-rated specialist school banned from driving

Eaton Hall Specialist Academy in Eaton, near Norwich. Picture Google.

‘It couldn’t have happened at a worse time’ - owner devastated after diner ransacked by thieves

Hollywood Diner in Hemsby was burgled between Sunday night and Monday morning. Picture: Hollywood Diner

Family tribute to much-loved mother of five as police continue to question murder suspect

Two people have appeared in court in connection with the murder of Linda Rainey. Picture: Norfolk Police

Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after death of 60-year-old who fell down stairs

Two people have been arrested after Linda Rainey died from falling down the stairs. Credit: Google Maps

Pub manager banned from driving after speeding twice in Range Rover Sport

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Butler brothers take over at Gorleston as Larter calls it a day

Stewart Larter watching his final game for Gorleston Picture: DAVID HARDY

Stalker sent victims cornflour in the post and “poison” messages, court hears

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich City-mad five-year-old excited to welcome Premier League stars to Carrow Road

Five-year-old Norwich City super fan Oscar Drewery at his home in Gorleston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Brexit Party founder’s Conservative membership rejected after podcast appearance where she stood by anti-Islam tweets

Catherine Blaiklock, Brexit Party founder. Photo: Andrew McMeekin Photography

Man arrested while drunk tries to bite police officer

A man tried to bite a police officer in Great Yarmouth on August 15. Picture: Archant Library
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists