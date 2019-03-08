Man arrested while drunk tries to bite police officer

A man tried to bite a police officer in Great Yarmouth on August 15. Picture: Archant Library Archant

A man arrested while drunk in a public place tried to bite a police officer.

#notjustvehicles

#1826 joined #1067 from @GYarmouthPolice and arrested a male for breaching his CBO as he was drunk in a public place. He didn't take it too well and started to try and bite us as well as spit at us.

Thankfully no injuries and the male is now safely in custody! — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) August 15, 2019

Norfolk Police said the man was arrested for breaching a criminal behaviour order as he was drunk in a public place.

The incident happened in Great Yarmouth on Thursday (August 15).

The police tweeted: "He didn't take it too well and started to try to bite us as well as spit at us.

"Thankfully no injuries and the male is now safely in custody."

