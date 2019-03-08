Man arrested while drunk tries to bite police officer
PUBLISHED: 15:45 16 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:45 16 August 2019
Archant
A man arrested while drunk in a public place tried to bite a police officer.
Norfolk Police said the man was arrested for breaching a criminal behaviour order as he was drunk in a public place.
The incident happened in Great Yarmouth on Thursday (August 15).
The police tweeted: "He didn't take it too well and started to try to bite us as well as spit at us.
"Thankfully no injuries and the male is now safely in custody."
Comments have been disabled on this article.