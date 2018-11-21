Search

New chief nurse appointed at mental health trust

21 November, 2018 - 19:39
Diane Hull, chief nurse at Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT). Photo: NSFT

NSFT

The new chief nurse at the region’s mental health trust has pledged to help drive improvements to patient care.

Diane Hull will started work at Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust’s (NSFT) on Wednesday (November 21).

She joined NSFT from Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, where she has played an instrumental role in supporting the organisation to move from a CQC rating of requires improvement to good.

A qualified mental health nurse, NSFT said Ms Hull has extensive experience of frontline care and a proven track record of making significant improvements. At NSFT, she will be responsible for boosting safety and the experience which service users have when accessing care, as well as enhancing the way learning is shared across the trust when incidents occur and helping to address vacancies in the nursing workforce.

She said: “I am really looking forward to getting started and helping create the right conditions and culture so that we can make the necessary changes to improve mental healthcare for everyone in Norfolk and Suffolk. Everyone I’ve met so far has been warm and engaging, and really want to make things better for service users, carers and staff.

“I am completely patient-focused and want to hear from as many different patient groups, carers, staff and communities as possible so that we can really understand what they feel we are doing well and where we could further improve.

“It will also be vitally important for us to make sure our services are safe and start being creative and finding innovative ways of working to benefit service users.

“All trusts are also facing a real problem with recruitment and retention. At NSFT, we need to make sure we are offering something really exciting which enthuses people. Most importantly, we also need to look after our existing staff, make sure we truly value them and show them the appreciation they deserve for their dedication to what, at times, can be a difficult job.

“I’m realistic and recognise that there will be challenges ahead as well as opportunities, but am looking forward to getting settled in and cracking on.”

Antek Lejk, Chief Executive, said: “We are really pleased to welcome Diane as our chief nurse. We look forward to working with her to make long-term, sustainable changes which will make a real difference to our service users and their carers.”

