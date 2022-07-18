News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Did you spot Great Yarmouth beach on ITV?

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 1:43 PM July 18, 2022
Kate Lawler on Great Yarmouth beach.

Kate Lawler presented on ITV's This Morning and Loose Women live from Great Yarmouth beach. - Credit: ITV

A Big Brother winner was seen on Great Yarmouth beach for a feature on ITV daytime television.

Kate Lawler, the winner of the third series of the reality TV show Big Brother, was spotted in front of Britannia Pier on Monday as she appeared on ITV's This Morning and Loose Women.

On This Morning, the presenter was joined by former Love Island contestant Ovie Soko and performers from the Hippodrome Circus, who showed off some of their aerial manoeuvres.

Kate then announced the channel's summer cash giveaway while sitting on an oversized Pleasure Beach deck chair.

Dermot, Alison and Kate on This Morning

From the ITV studio, Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond had a chat with Kate Lawler who was presenting from Great Yarmouth beach. - Credit: ITV

Back in the studio, presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary revealed a jumbo postcard they had been sent from Kate, as well as a large stick of Yarmouth rock.

While appearing on Loose Women, Kate was also joined by Hippodrome producer and ringmaster Jack Jay.

The appearance marks the first of a British tour throughout the week on ITV daytime television to promote the channel's summer cash giveaway.

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV and ITV Hub.

