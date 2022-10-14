Former footballer reveals he lived above 'Boobs' pub on coast with A-lister

Footballer Dion Dublin used to live with Jason Statham above pub Boobs on Yarmouth seafront. - Credit: James Bass

Nowadays he is known as a Hollywood megastar, but Jason Statham had humble beginnings living above a questionably named pub in Great Yarmouth.

Dion Dublin is now a Homes Under the Hammer presenter, but before that established himself as a Premier League goal scorer for teams including Aston Villa and Manchester United.

His professional career began at Norwich City where he played in the youth teams and then secured a playing contract, though he never made a first team appearance.

Dion Dublin made his professional debut at Norwich City.

The footballer lived with his brother Ash who was a DJ in Great Yarmouth, which led to a spell with the Fast and Furious and Transporter actor as his roommate.

Speaking on the Quickly Kevin podcast, hosted by Josh Widdicombe about 90s football, Dublin said: "Ash lived above a bar in Great Yarmouth, the nightclub was next door where he worked, but he lived above a pub called Boobs on the seafront.

Hollywood actor Jason Statham has Norfolk roots.

“My brother’s best mate was a drummer. He happened to be a model and he also happened to be a high board diver for Great Britain. He’s now an A-list film star, he wasn’t then, but he is now.

“So I lived for eight months with my brother and Jason Statham.”