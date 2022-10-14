News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Former footballer reveals he lived above 'Boobs' pub on coast with A-lister

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:38 AM October 14, 2022
Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile. Seaside towns need to find creative ways to challenge deprivation acco

Footballer Dion Dublin used to live with Jason Statham above pub Boobs on Yarmouth seafront. - Credit: James Bass

Nowadays he is known as a Hollywood megastar, but Jason Statham had humble beginnings living above a questionably named pub in Great Yarmouth. 

Dion Dublin is now a Homes Under the Hammer presenter, but before that established himself as a Premier League goal scorer for teams including Aston Villa and Manchester United.

His professional career began at Norwich City where he played in the youth teams and then secured a playing contract, though he never made a first team appearance.

Former Norwich City footballer Dion Dublin has been speaking to football magazine FourFourTwo about

Dion Dublin made his professional debut at Norwich City. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2012

The footballer lived with his brother Ash who was a DJ in Great Yarmouth, which led to a spell with the Fast and Furious and Transporter actor as his roommate.  

Speaking on the Quickly Kevin podcast, hosted by Josh Widdicombe about 90s football, Dublin said: "Ash lived above a bar in Great Yarmouth, the nightclub was next door where he worked, but he lived above a pub called Boobs on the seafront.

Former Norwich City star Dion Dublin has been recalling his time living with Hollywood actor Jason S

Hollywood actor Jason Statham has Norfolk roots. - Credit: SIPA USA/PA Images

“My brother’s best mate was a drummer. He happened to be a model and he also happened to be a high board diver for Great Britain. He’s now an A-list film star, he wasn’t then, but he is now.

“So I lived for eight months with my brother and Jason Statham.”

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Two people have been seriously injured in a crash in Great Yarmouth after a car flipped on its roof and ended up in a ditch

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Two people seriously injured after car flipped over in crash

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
St George's Park cordon and police officers nearby

Man taken to hospital after emergency in Great Yarmouth town centre

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Roadworks on the A1065 in Acle which have been forcing drivers to take long detours.

Burst water main causes ten mile diversion via Wroxham or Yarmouth - again

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
The former Bretts Furniture shop on Market Row and Howard Street North is going under the hammer later in October.

Historic ex-furniture store in Great Yarmouth to go under the hammer

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon