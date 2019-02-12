Search

Advanced search

Rocket Science Marketing

Former Norwich City star Dion Dublin recalls sharing Great Yarmouth flat with Hollywood star Jason Statham

PUBLISHED: 18:29 05 March 2019 | UPDATED: 18:29 05 March 2019

Former Norwich City footballer Dion Dublin has been speaking to football magazine FourFourTwo about his days living in Yarmouth with Jason Statham Picture: Denise Bradley

Former Norwich City footballer Dion Dublin has been speaking to football magazine FourFourTwo about his days living in Yarmouth with Jason Statham Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

Former Norwich city star Dion Dublin has surprised fans by revealing he shared his teenage digs with a now famous Hollywood actor.

In an interview with football magazine FourFourTwo Dublin says he shared a house with Jason Statham shortly after signing his first professional contract at Norwich.

The former striker kicked off his career at Carrow Road after leaving school and has been remembering the days when he lived with future Fast and Furious, Transporter and Italian Job star Statham.

MORE: Yarmouth’s Jason Statham rules himself out of playing Bond

He told the magazine: “I signed my first professional contract at Norwich as a 16-year-old – I think it was a three-month deal worth £80 per week, and I thought I was absolutely minted!

“I was living in Great Yarmouth with my brother, Ash, who was a DJ and owned a nightclub at the time.

“Let me tell you a story that not many people will know: we lived with Jason Statham.

“He and my brother were best friends and they played in a few bands together.

“We’d have a few jams, but I was never on their level!

“He was a good housemate – he didn’t have any bad habits, although I’ve not been in touch with him for a long,long time.”



Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police called to incident at shopping park off A47

Police have been called to Gapton Hall Retail Park in Great Yarmouth.

New Costa could open at retail park

Police have been called to Gapton Hall retail park in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Vandals damage furniture at infant school

Vandals have damaged tables, chairs and plant containers at Caister Infant School. Picture: Google Maps

Woman “shaken” after man tried snatch her handbag and phone in Great Yarmouth

Police are appealing for witnesses after attempted theft in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Norfolk Police

Reader letter: Restaurant plan is a white elephant waiting to happen

View south along Hall Quay in Great Yarmouth towards the town hall. Picture: James Bass

Most Read

Police called to incident at shopping park off A47

Police have been called to Gapton Hall Retail Park in Great Yarmouth.

New Costa could open at retail park

Police have been called to Gapton Hall retail park in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Vandals damage furniture at infant school

Vandals have damaged tables, chairs and plant containers at Caister Infant School. Picture: Google Maps

Woman “shaken” after man tried snatch her handbag and phone in Great Yarmouth

Police are appealing for witnesses after attempted theft in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Norfolk Police

Reader letter: Restaurant plan is a white elephant waiting to happen

View south along Hall Quay in Great Yarmouth towards the town hall. Picture: James Bass

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Former Norwich City star Dion Dublin recalls sharing Great Yarmouth flat with Hollywood star Jason Statham

Former Norwich City footballer Dion Dublin has been speaking to football magazine FourFourTwo about his days living in Yarmouth with Jason Statham Picture: Denise Bradley

What happened to the old bank buildings at Great Yarmouth’s Hall Quay?

Hall Quay could be transformed with a new restaurant development. Picture: James Bass

Police called to incident at shopping park off A47

Police have been called to Gapton Hall Retail Park in Great Yarmouth.

Norfolk woman celebrates 106th birthday thanks to living by the sea and eating herring

Vera Read, front centre, celebrates her 106th birthday at Springdale Care Home at Brundall with her family. From left, back, Kenneth Manns, Vera's son-in-law; Dana Kenny, great granddaughter; Melanie Kenny, granddaughter; Clive Girling, nephew, with his wife Jayne. Front, Christine Manns, daughter; and Vera's sister, Edna Anger. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Drivers facing delays following A47 crash

Traffic is building on the A47 near Harford Bridge following an accident involving two cars. Photo: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists