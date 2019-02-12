Former Norwich City star Dion Dublin recalls sharing Great Yarmouth flat with Hollywood star Jason Statham

Former Norwich City footballer Dion Dublin has been speaking to football magazine FourFourTwo about his days living in Yarmouth with Jason Statham Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

Former Norwich city star Dion Dublin has surprised fans by revealing he shared his teenage digs with a now famous Hollywood actor.

In an interview with football magazine FourFourTwo Dublin says he shared a house with Jason Statham shortly after signing his first professional contract at Norwich.

The former striker kicked off his career at Carrow Road after leaving school and has been remembering the days when he lived with future Fast and Furious, Transporter and Italian Job star Statham.

He told the magazine: “I signed my first professional contract at Norwich as a 16-year-old – I think it was a three-month deal worth £80 per week, and I thought I was absolutely minted!

“I was living in Great Yarmouth with my brother, Ash, who was a DJ and owned a nightclub at the time.

“Let me tell you a story that not many people will know: we lived with Jason Statham.

“He and my brother were best friends and they played in a few bands together.

“We’d have a few jams, but I was never on their level!

“He was a good housemate – he didn’t have any bad habits, although I’ve not been in touch with him for a long,long time.”



