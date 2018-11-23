‘Disgraceful’ motorist arrested for drink driving after hitting road furniture
PUBLISHED: 10:37 26 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:37 26 November 2018
Archant
A motorist in Great Yarmouth has been labelled “disgraceful” after they were arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a collision with street furniture on Sunday night.
A tweet from Great Yarmouth Police said: “Motorist off the road after giving a breath test reading of 103 ugs on the roadside and 128 ugs in custody!!!
“Also hit some road furniture on the travels. Absolutely disgraceful!
“Turns out not a licence holder either so car taken away!”