‘Disgraceful’ motorist arrested for drink driving after hitting road furniture

A motorist in Great Yarmouth has been labelled “disgraceful” after they were arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a collision with street furniture on Sunday night.

Motorist off the road after giving a breath test reading of 103 ugs on the roadside and 128 ugs in custody!!! Also hit some road furniture on the travels. Absolutely disgraceful! Turns out not a licence holder either so car taken away! #663 #329 pic.twitter.com/iWzSyR41dV — Gt Yarmouth Police (@GYarmouthPolice) November 25, 2018

A tweet from Great Yarmouth Police said: “Motorist off the road after giving a breath test reading of 103 ugs on the roadside and 128 ugs in custody!!!

“Also hit some road furniture on the travels. Absolutely disgraceful!

“Turns out not a licence holder either so car taken away!”